‘Star’ Canceled After Three Seasons On Fox

Fox has officially canceled its musical drama series, Star, after three seasons on the air. The third and final season of the Empire spinoff ended with a huge cliffhanger, and now, it seems viewers may never know what happens to their favorite characters, according to a report from TV Guide.

Star tells the story of three young women — Star Davis (Jude Demorest), Simone Davis Rivera (Brittany O’Grady) and Alex Crane (Ryan Destiny) — running from their pasts in search of a new start. The women come together to form a singing group, and with the help of Carlotta Renee Brown, played by Queen Latifah, they manage to make their way to the top of the music industry as “Take 3.”

During the show’s final episode, fans watched as everyone prepared for Alex’s wedding to Derek Jones, played by Quincy Brown. However, before the festivities, Star, who shares a son with Noah Brooks (Luke James), has an appearance in court to convince a judge to terminate Noah’s right to the child so she can put the baby up for adoption. The judge terminates Noah’s rights and he and his mother storm out of the courtroom.

Eventually, everyone makes it to Alex and Derek’s wedding, except Derek’s grandmother, Miss Ruby (Juanita Jennings). Moments before leaving her home, Miss Ruby was shot and killed by the same Bankhead gang members who later opened fire on guests during the wedding reception. While most of the main characters of the show were unharmed, Carlotta’s sister, Cassie, played by Brandy, was shot several times when she jumped in front of the onslaught of bullets to save her sister. Angel (Evan Ross), also took several shots to the chest and Mateo (William Levy), was seen bleeding out while laying on the floor.

The unexpected attack changed Star’s mind about giving her baby up for adoption, and she and Noah rushed home to see their son. Upon arriving, the parents were greeted by an empty crib. It’s likely that Noah’s mother kidnapped the child, but with the show’s recent cancellation, there’s no way to know for sure. It’s also unknown whether the injured characters will survive the shooting.

Star was created by Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy and featured a host of celebrity guest stars, including Lenny Kravitz, Naomi Campbell, Tyrese Gibson, Gladys Knight, Missy Elliott, Big Boi, and Paris Jackson.

According to a report from Deadline, producing studio and former Fox sibling, 20th Century Fox TV, is already trying to get the show picked up by other platforms.