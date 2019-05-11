Prince William Once Created A Support Hotline For Kate When She Was Still Getting Adjusted To The Royal Life

Prince William found ways to help Kate Middleton adjust to the intense media presence that would become her everyday life.

From an outsiders view, it may look like a dream come true to be welcomed into the royal family. Not only do you get to marry a prince but you get to enjoy a life of luxury, with your every need being catered to. Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, may look pretty happy in paparazzi photos while they smile in expensive designer gowns. Nevertheless, life in their shoes isn’t without its fall backs, perhaps the greatest one being the nearly complete lack of privacy. Middleton was more or less a normal person prior to meeting Prince William. When the pair began dating, her life was changed forever. Luckily, Prince William found ways to help her through the rough adjustment, according to Yahoo! Lifestyle.

Middleton may have been gaining power and prestige but she lost her ability to do many of the simple things of life she’d been able to enjoy before. No longer could she go out for a walk or take a trip to the store without being hounded by paparazzi. Not wanting his new love to crumble and fall under the intense pressure, Prince William instructed the palace to setup a support hotline for her. He emphasized to his staff how important it was that they take every effort to help her understand how to deal with the media with grace and not lose her mind to the craziness.

After all, Prince William knew firsthand how traumatic the press can be. His own mother, Princess Diana, lost her life during a car crash when she was fleeing the paparazzi herself. Prince William was determined to never allow Middleton to have to endure similar circumstances.

Prince Charles’ head of press, Paddy Harverson, explained the efforts the staff went to in order to keep Middleton safe and sane.