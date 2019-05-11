Demi Lovato Sizzles In Sexy Leopard Print Bikini

What’s wrong with being confident?

Pop singer Demi Lovato doesn’t post often these days on social media, but once in a while, she will treat her 71.5 million Instagram followers to a fun photo. This time around, Demi shared two sexy new snapshots of herself in a leopard print bikini while on vacation with her friends in Bora Bora, French Polynesia.

The 26-year-old has always been a champion for body positivity and has never been shy about admitting her struggles with her weight. Demi is always applauded, as she should be, for encouraging her followers to be more confident in themselves. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer’s latest post had fans completely fawning over her, as she sported a two-piece which showed off her incredible body.

Demi paired the leopard print swimsuit with small-framed black sunglasses and large silver hoop earrings. The singer sported her short brown hair down and wavy, which was positioned covering her right eye. The hot bikini top gave a small glimpse of cleavage as it featured two cutouts in the center of it. Demi also pulled up her bottoms slightly with her thumbs while gazing into the camera. The bottoms featured black satin trim around the waist, which paired with the same black strip across the center of the strapless top.

The new post garnered a lot of attention from her followers and fans, with the post reaching 1 million likes in under an hour. Demi’s photos also brought in over 25,000 comments, most of which showered the singer with compliments and thousands of fire-symbol emoji.

Loading...

Hailee Bieber was also captivated by the photo, and she left a heart-eyed emoji alongside a few fire emoji in the comment section. Demi also received love from photographer and pal Angelo Kritikos, who was also the genius behind the singer’s most recent white-tee photos, which took the internet by storm earlier this week. The photos featured Demi in nothing but a white tee shirt, which she stretched out with her hands to cover her booty.

For those fans who couldn’t get enough of Demi’s steamy new photos, fear not. In the comment section, the “Confident” singer noted that she would probably be sharing more moments from her trip in Bora Bora. In the caption, Demi also noted the popular vacation destination was one of her most favorite in the world and called the locale “heaven on Earth.” Even though Demi apologized in advance for the upcoming photos, its safe to say her followers won’t take any issue with them.