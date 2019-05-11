Rhian Sugden Shows Off Insane Model Figure In Fuchsia Bodysuit

British model Rhian Sugden recently took to her Instagram and Twitter pages and stunned her fans with a new snap wherein she could be seen flaunting her amazing figure.

In the pic, the model wore a fuchsia-colored bodysuit with a broad black belt that accentuated her slim waist. She tugged at the shoulder strap of her bodysuit and pulled it down to expose her enviable assets – a move that did her nothing but favors as it immediately titillated her fans. Not only that, the high-cut bodysuit also allowed the model to show off her well-toned thighs.

In terms of her aesthetics, Rhian wore a full face of makeup comprising a coral shade of lipstick, pink blusher to accentuate her well-defined cheekbones, and lots of eyeliner and mascara to make her eyes look brighter and more prominent. She tied her hair into a messy high ponytail while she flashed her beautiful smile and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose.

As of the writing of this article, and within a few hours of having been posted on Instagram, Rhian’s snap garnered more than 6,200 likes and a hundred comments wherein fans showered the hottie with various compliments, calling her “extremely hot,” “pure perfection,” “absolutely flawless,” “jaw-dropping beauty,” and “awesome figure.”

One fan wrote that he wants to see more and more of Rhian’s racy snaps, while another one opined that Rhian is the most beautiful model in the U.K.

Per the geotag, the picture was captured in London, while in the caption, the model informed her fans that the pic was part of her recent photo shoot for The Sun‘s Page 3 section.

Prior to posting the said picture, Rhian posted a unique picture wherein she was dressed in a smart-casual attire comprised of a low-neck white top and a black blazer. The model wore her glasses, let her blonde tresses down and smiled at the camera while holding a glass of drink in her hand. In the caption, Rhian explained to her fans that she was trying the new menu at Alberts Schloss – a popular Bavarian-style beer cellar for traditional German food and pilsner beers in Manchester, U.K.

Apart from her modelling activities, the 32-year-old model recently made headlines after she declined the offer of a role in the new Elton John biopic Rocketman because it required her to take part in a threesome sex scene. According to an article by The Sun, the model declined the offer because she is a married woman now.

According to an article by The Daily Mail, Rhian married her long-term boyfriend, Oliver Mellor — a British actor and former personal trainer — in September 2018. Per the piece, the two celebrities tied the knot in a blissful ceremony by the Mediterranean Sea. The wedding was attended by the couple’s close friends and families.