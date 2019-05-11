Liam Neeson Appears Run Down In Latest Photos

The 'Taken' actor was recently spotted trying to keep a low profile in New York

Fans of Liam Neeson were forced to do a double take as the Taken actor was hardly recognizable while strolling through Central Park in New York City toward the end of the week.

In photos obtained and published by The Daily Mail, the 66-year-old Irish actor looked run down and appeared to be feeling his age as he rocked a very incognito-style ensemble.

Neeson sported a beige baseball cap with his grey locks tucked underneath as well as an unkempt, overgrown beard. The actor rocked several layers of navy-blue jackets which masked any hint of his chiseled torso. He pulled his stealthy outfit together with a pair of dark grey sweatpants. Later photos reveal Liam adding a pair of black glasses to his outfit as he chewed on a small stick with his hands stuffed into the pockets of his pants.

The actor opted for shoes of comfort during his stroll around Central Park as he also wore a pair of grey and white trainers.

As The Daily Mail reminds us, this sighting of the Cold Pursuit actor is a rare occurrence as Neeson has spent the last three months keeping a low profile after drawing a significant amount of negative attention toward himself following what many perceived to be shockingly racist comments.

For those who are unfamiliar with the story, Neeson revealed during an interview while promoting Cold Pursuit back in February that there was a time where he was overwhelmed with rage. According to the actor, he had a friend who was raped by an individual of color which left him wandering the streets while wishing a “black b*****d” would rub him the wrong way so he could “kill” him.

While the actor acknowledged it was a misguided way to feel and no longer felt that way, it didn’t stop him from receiving a heavy amount of backlash. In fact, the actor appeared on Good Morning America days after making the shocking comments to apologize for what he had said while continuing to insist that it didn’t reflect who he was now.

“I’m not racist, this was 40 years ago. I had a primal urge. I was trying to show honor for a friend I dearly loved, in a medieval fashion,” Liam said during his appearance on Good Morning America.

Despite the massive amount of controversy surrounding its release and its lead actor, Cold Pursuit was still able to pull in millions during its opening weekend.