Will Apple’s iOS 13 Work On Your Device?

Apple is set to announce a major update to its mobile operating system on June 3, during its Worldwide Developers Conference. As the company pushes new software updates with additional features and overall performance improvements, it’s expected that older Apple devices may not be able to run the update due to compatibility issues.

According to a report from BGR, six different iPhone and iPad models will become obsolete at the launch of Apple’s upcoming iOS 13, including two of the company’s best-selling iPhone models in recent history. In 2014, Apple released two fully redesigned iPhone models — the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus. It was the company’s first attempt at creating plus-sized iPhones with larger screens and bigger batteries. The following year, the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus became Apple’s top-selling iPhone models, and BGR believes the company may never sell as many iPhones in a single fiscal year again.

It’s reported that Apple’s iOS 13 update will not be compatible with the iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus. The new operating system won’t work on the iPhone 5S or the iPhone SE either, according to the report. Additionally, several of Apple’s iPads models will be left behind.

This information comes from a French tech blog, iPhonesoft.fr, and if the report is accurate, then here’s what Apple’s compatibility list for iOS 13 could actually look like.

iPhones compatible with iOS 13

2019 iPhone models

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

iPhones incompatible with iOS 13

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 5S

iPads compatible with iOS 13

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 2

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPad mini 3

iPads incompatible with iOS 13

iPad mini 2

iPad Air

iOS 13 will bring all the features that were originally slated for iOS 12 before the company decided to use iOS 12 to focus on security improvement and bug fixes instead. iOS 13 will bring several major changes to the iPhone and iPad, including a system-wide dark mode, which has been one of the most highly requested features for Apple users. The updated operating system will bring changes to Apple’s iMessage, Health, Reminder, and a slew of other apps. There will also be a redesigned Home screen for compatible iPad models, along with improved multitasking features, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Apple’s official iOS 13 compatibility list will likely be revealed on June 3 during the Worldwide Developers Conference.