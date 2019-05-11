Rita Ora Flaunts Deep Cleavage & Hourglass Curves In Sparkling Black Bodysuit In New Instagram Video

The singer has just released the latest episode of her ‘Phoenix World Tour’ diary, available on YouTube and Instagram.

Fresh from her larger-than-life “Phoenix World Tour,” which was extensively documented on Instagram with entire collections of eye-catching photos and videos shot at every location, Rita Ora is not done sharing footage from her adrenaline-pumping concerts. Earlier today, the “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker took to the popular social media platform to drop a sizzling new video, one that gave fans a taste of what to expect in the latest episode of Rita’s tour “diary.”

Available in its entirety on the singer’s YouTube channel, the “Phoenix World Tour” diary encompasses seven episodes thus far. The latest of these installments, which she promoted via Instagram in a post from earlier today, is centered around the two fast-paced concerts that Rita held in Germany.

The tour kicked off on March 1 with a series of concerts in Australia. After that, Rita took her Phoenix album to Asia, and then finally to Europe. The European leg of her world tour started in Norway on April 23. The singer then traveled to Sweden for another sizzling performance, and later landed in Germany, where she performed in Cologne and Munich.

Given that it has been a while since Rita’s German tour, ardent fans are now able to revisit some of the best moments of her concerts in the singer’s latest Instagram update, which contains a few snippets from the recently released tour diary episode.

“Germany thank you so much you guys are so lovely and know how to PARTY too!!” Rita wrote in the caption of her post, while also sending her love to all of her fans, collectively known as “Ritabots.”

The video begins with some incredible footage from her April 26 performance in Cologne. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the “Only Want You” songstress rocked the stage at the Palladium, dazzling fans with her beautiful voice, stunning choreography, and head-turning outfit.

For her memorable Cologne concert, Rita wore a very unforgettable tracksuit – a sparkling black number by Champion, adorned with countless of glittering sequins. At one point during the performance, the 28-year-old stunner took off her the tracksuit top, flaunting her taut waistline and rock-hard abs in a black Champion crop top.

The following night, Rita set the stage on fire at the Zenith in Munich. As covered by The Inquisitr at the time, the gorgeous singer sent temperatures soaring in a tighter-than-skin black bodysuit, one embellished with numerous silver studs.

Rita put her generous cleavage on full display in the low-cut bodysuit, showing some dangerous curves in the racy attire. The blond beauty accentuated her tiny waist with a large black belt and topped off her look with matching ankle boots.

The most glorious moments of the two concerts are featured in the seventh episode of Rita’s tour diary, which can be viewed on YouTube.

The third and final leg of her world tour will continue across Europe, visiting countries such as France, Italy, and the U.K. There, Rita is scheduled to perform on London’s iconic O2 Arena on May 24.