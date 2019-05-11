Blake Lively Flaunts Baby Bump In Tight Yellow Dress, Dubs Herself ‘PokeMOM’

Blake Lively is currently pregnant with baby number three, and the mom debuted the big news last week at the premiere of hubby Ryan Reynolds newest film, Pokémon Detective Pikachu. The Inquisitr previously reported on the big news, which Ryan and Blake kept a secret until last weekend. Now, Blake is sharing some more looks from that evening’s festivities on her Instagram page.

The 31-year-old shared five new photos in the Instagram post, which highlighted her growing baby bump in a shiny yellow dress. The garb was perfectly in line for the night’s theme, which was full of yellow to match Pikachu’s appearance. As Blake walked the yellow carpet, all heads turned to get a glimpse of the actress, as she was positively glowing.

Blake’s post also showcased her fancy clutch, a custom bag shaped like a Pokeball from the popular franchise. While Pokeballs are known for being white, black and red, Blake’s clutch featured a rainbow pattern that was also completely covered in crystals. The ball featured a pink jewel in the middle, causing some to speculate the couple was expecting a girl. Blake and Ryan are hoping to have another boy, and do not know their gender at this time.

Also featured in Blake’s new post was her over-the-top manicure. The Gossip Girl actress is known for matching her nails perfectly to all of her outfits, and this time was no exception. Blake sported Pokémon themed nails, with Pikachu featured on her ring fingers. Blake’s index fingers were also painted to resemble a Pokeball, while the others were all painted yellow to match her dress.

In the caption of the photo, Blake joked that “PokeMOM” was out now. Detective Pikachu had a great opening night this Friday, bringing in over $20 million in the domestic box office.

In just one hour, Blake received well over 1 million likes on her new post, which marks her first pregnancy confirmation on her Instagram page. The actress was also flooded with comments, which reached the 10,000 mark in less than 60 minutes. Many of Blake’s friends and followers showered her with love, congratulating her and Ryan on their third bundle of joy. Lively and Reynolds are parents to 4-year-old James and 2-year old Inez. With two girls under their belt, it’s understandable why the parents are hoping for a boy.

According to People, the couple is extremely excited for their third child and are hoping to have a very large family. Blake has even joked before about wanting 30 children, which could me that more are on the way!