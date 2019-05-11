Is Tom Sandoval Still Jax Taylor’s Best Man? ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Sets The Record Straight

It looked like there was a serious shakeup for the Taylor/Cartwright wedding after Tom Sandoval and longtime buddy Jax Taylor got into it during the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion. It was long reported that Sandoval was going to be Jax’s best man, but after the tumultuous reunion and online rumors, it appears the honor was no longer his.

Things took a turn during the reunion when Sandoval continued to stand up for James Kennedy, which set off Jax and his fianceé Brittany Cartwright. The drama eventually caused Brittany to lash out, screaming “Tom you’re his best man, stop!” during the filming, and a sneak peek into next week’s episode made things look even worse. In the new clip, Jax is seen telling Sandoval he doesn’t need to be in the wedding, but fear not Pump Rules fans, the Tom Tom owner has confirmed he is still Jax’s best man to Us Weekly.

Sandoval reportedly confirmed he was still Jax’s best man earlier this month when speaking to Us Weekly at the Daytime Emmy Awards. Sandoval also explained why he decided to keep defending James at the reunion, which he described as “ratchet.”

“I just always hope that people have an open mind and never make up their minds ahead of time,” he told Us. “Have an open mind and hear everybody out, try to see everybody’s side of the story, put yourself in everybody’s shoes and go from there because everybody has a reason for feeling a certain way.”

It’s been confirmed that Tom Schwartz is also acting as Jax’s best man, and that the two men are sharing responsibilities. In addition, Katie Maloney-Schwartz is serving as Brittany’s Matron of Honor, with Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, Scheana Marie, and Kristen Doute all being bridesmaids.

Loading...

Sandoval was noticeably absent last night, however, from one of Jax’s bachelor parties. The reality star was in Saint Louis with his family while Jax celebrated with Schwartz and a large group of his other pals in Los Angeles. According to E! News, about 40 guys attended the party, including Lance Bass. Schwartz was one of the planners for the bash, who also provided Jax with his hilarious attire for the evening.

Jax also admitted he’s having another bachelor party next weekend in Miami for the friends that couldn’t make this first surprise bash. Hopefully, Sandoval is in attendance.

Part 2 of the Season 7 reunion of Vanderpump Rules airs this Monday at 9 p.m. EST. Part 1 aired the previous Monday.