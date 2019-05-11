Watch Liverpool Vs. Wolves Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Will There Be A Last-Day Twist?

Liverpool have had a fantastic season, and they are refusing to give up hope on the league title yet.

Just a little over a week ago, despite having a monumental season, Liverpool were on the verge of ending it with no trophy. With two of their main strikers injured in Salah and Firminho, Liverpool somehow managed to grab a winner against a difficult Newcastle side, making sure the Premier League title race went right down to the wire.

Then, in midweek, something miraculous happened. Still missing its strikers, Liverpool managed to produce one of the greatest nights in Champions League, coming back from 3-0 down to beat Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield. Not only did it reinvigorate Liverpool’s chances of winning a major trophy at the end of the season, but it has also instilled a sense of hope in its players. One of the team’s stand-out performers of the season, Van Dijk, believes that Brighton could stifle its title opponents, Manchester City, which could produce last-day drama in the Premier League, according to Sky Sports.

Liverpool’s player of the season said that his team’s priority is to win against a high-flying Wolves side, who have been remarkable in their games against the top-six sides this season.

“It is on, but you have to be realistic. The way City have been playing all season everyone should expect them to win. But you never know and the only thing we can do is focus on beating Wolves, because that is a very big task as well.”

Manager Jurgen Klopp sounded even more positive in the pre-match press conference, saying that the week of miracles could continue.

“It was a week of miracles, of big football moments, and from our point of view if there could be a big football moment on the weekend, that would be nice.”

But Wolves will have a lot to say about that. Nuno Espirito Santo has created a team which has proved to be a nuisance for each of the top-six sides, and they are expecting another spirited performance when they visit Anfield on Sunday, according to BBC.

“The players rise for every game and training session, this is the philosophy. It’s a big game and we want to play it,” he said.

Liverpool are expected to welcome their talisman, Mohamed Salah, back into the side after he missed the comeback win against Barcelona, while Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson are also expected to be fit. Roberto Firminho remains out. Wolves, meanwhile, have no fresh injury concerns.

Conor Coady insists Wolves are out to end Liverpool's title dream. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 11, 2019

Loading...

Live streaming links

Liverpool vs. Wolves will be played at Anfield at 3:00 pm local time BST (10:00 am EST and 7:30 pm IST.) Fans in the U.K. can catch the game on Sky Sports, with the live streaming option available on Sky Go. If you want to catch Liverpool vs. Wolves in the United States, NBCSN will telecast the game live on TV, while NBC Sports Extra app can be used to watch online. Fans in India can watch the game live online on Hotstar.

These are all subscription-based services to watch Liverpool vs. Wolves online, but if you want to catch the game free, FuboTV does allow for a week-long free trial. Other live streaming links will also be available here, but they remain unverified for quality.