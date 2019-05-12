These 5 Celeb Moms Are Celebrating Mother’s Day For The First Time

Moms throughout the United States are getting ready to celebrate Mother’s Day, and quite a few are embracing the sentimental holiday for the first time. In fact, quite a few celebrity moms are getting their first opportunity to gush over their little ones and get pampered as mamas for the first time on Sunday, as it has been a big year for celebrity babies.

From royalty to reality television to music to the modeling world, a lot of celebrity babies have made their debut in the past year. Many of the little ones came after a great deal of buzz and fan anticipation, but a few babes and their mamas managed to fly under the radar to a large extent.

For a couple of new moms, their little ones arrived just in the nick of time to make this Mother’s Day an especially joyous one for their families. On the other hand, a few of these babies will soon be celebrating their first birthdays on top of gracing their moms with a first Mother’s Day.

E! Online broke down the details on some of the babies and moms who will be sharing an extra dose of happiness and love on Mother’s Day this week.

Meghan Markle, Duchess Of Sussex

No celebrity list of families embracing their first Mother’s Day would be complete this year without Duchess Meghan and Baby Archie. As The Inquisitr detailed, reports have revealed that Meghan plans to spend her day at quietly at home with her mother, Doria Ragland, her new boy, and her husband, Prince Harry.

Amy Schumer

Much like Duchess Meghan, Amy Schumer and her husband welcomed their first baby just days before Mother’s Day. In fact, as The Inquisitr noted, Amy and husband Chris Fischer welcomed Gene Attell Fischer on the same day that Meghan and Harry’s son was born. Over the past few months, Schumer shared the trials and complications of her pregnancy, and she also let her fans know that she was expecting a baby boy.

Gabrielle Union

Union and her husband Dwayne Wade welcomed their daughter Kaavia last November. Kaavia joined the family via a surrogate and while Wade does have other children, this is the first for Gabrielle. Fans of Gabrielle’s know that she has been quite open in the past about the challenges she faced in trying to become a mother.

Kate Upton

Model Kate Upton and her husband, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, also welcomed their little one last year. The family expanded when Genevieve Upton Verlander was born on November 7. Justin and Kate had been together off-and-on for some time before taking the plunge into marriage and parenthood, but it’s been a whirlwind for both of them since they tied the knot and welcomed baby Genevieve into the world.

Rachel Platten

Singer and songwriter Rachel Platten joined the first-time mom club this year as well. People details that Platten and her husband, Kevin Lazan, welcomed daughter Violet Skye Lazan on January 26. In an Instagram post introducing her daughter, Rachel noted it had been an amazing, brutal, and crazy journey.

Sunday should be a wonderful day for these five celebrity first-time moms, as well as others who joined the club this past year, like Kenya Moore, Pippa Middleton, Kat Von D., Carbi B., Porsha Williams, and Eva Longoria.