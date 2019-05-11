Meet Alizee Thevenet, James Middleton’s Girlfriend

While he’s not official British royalty, Kate Middleton’s brother, James, 31, is an eligible bachelor. But he may not be for too much longer, given his recent photos with French financial analyst Alizee Thevenet, 29.

According to a report from Town And Country Magazine, the Duchess of Cambridge and future Queen of England’s younger brother typically uses his Instagram account to post photos of dogs, and people love it. However, earlier today, he posted a picture of himself and Thevenet on a sailboat wearing huge smiles. In the caption, he mentioned sailing. The happy couple wears matching orange sweaters with a beautiful blue sea in the background.

Apparently the pair have dated since last summer, and the first time they were seen in public together was at the Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund’s Christmas Carol Service at St. Luke’s Church. During that outing, Thevenet hid her face as the paparazzi snapped photos. After that, they were also photographed in St. Barts on vacation with Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews.

One caveat of being related to Kate Middleton is losing anonymity. With this public post, it appears as if Thevenet may have made her peace with the fame that dating a Middleton brings with it.

The financial analysts’ father, Gabriel Thevenet, discussed the couple’s relationship with The Daily Mail. He said, “My daughter Alizee is very happy with James, they are very much in love. James is a very charming man… I am very happy that Alizee is together with James. I know she is very happy. We keep our fingers crossed for them.”

Thevenet earned a masters degree in investment and finance from Queen Mary, University of London, and she’s lived in the city for about six years. By many accounts her relationship with James Middleton is serious.

The duchess’ sister, Pippa Middleton, rose to fame when she served as a bridesmaid during the royal wedding of Kate Middleton and Prince William. Images of Pippa in a form-fitting gown made their way around the internet for quite some time after. In May 2017, Pippa married James Matthews, and they welcomed their first child, a boy named Arthur Michael William, in October 2018.

While James Middleton isn’t quite as famous as Pippa, both of the Duchess of Cambridge’s siblings are often featured in the British and international celebrity gossip magazines and tabloids. If things continue for Thevenet and the youngest Middleton, then most likely they’ll feature more heavily in headlines soon.