Florida Man Hanging Out Of Sunroof While Driving Cadillac Prefers Jail Over Going Home To Wife

News stories touting wild stories of Florida men doing rather odd things has become a rather common phenomenon these days. However, the tale of one driver hanging out of his Cadillac sunroof as his vehicle sped down the freeway sparked a new round of headlines this week.

WTSP shares the details of the story coming out of Lakeland, Florida. In this case, an off-duty Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputy captured video of the incident and notified the Florida Highway Patrol so they could catch up to the man and take him into custody.

The driver in this latest “Florida Man” story was Leonard Olsen Jr., 70. Details from the incident reveal that at one point, the Cadillac was going more than 100 miles per hour along U.S. 98.

The vehicle then suddenly dropped to 40 mph and the off-duty deputy reportedly watched as Olsen stood up and sat on the open sunroof, all while the Cadillac was still moving along I-4.

Once troopers caught up to Olsen and pulled him over, he at first seemed to try to deny he had been on the sunroof. As the interaction continued, he said he would turn himself in and told authorities he would prefer to go to jail than go back home.

When asked why he wanted to go to jail, Olsen said that his “wife treats me like a servant and she’s the mistress and I’m tired of this sh*t.”

When shown the video taken by the off-duty trooper, Olsen then acknowledged that it was him. However, he stated the car was on cruise control, apparently believing that was sufficient.

“The car drives itself and has a gigantic computer in it. I thought it would be a nice way to praise God for a minute, and I thought it would be nice at the time and that’s what I did.”

Luckily, nobody was injured in the incident. Fox 13 notes that Olsen is facing a misdemeanor reckless driving charge.

It is too soon to know whether Leonard Olsen, Jr. will manage to get his charge dropped as well, though the details of the case would suggest that it’s rather unlikely given that an off-duty deputy videotaped the entire situation. It’s certainly not every day that one sees a driver racing down a freeway while sitting on the top of his car, even in Florida.