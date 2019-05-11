‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Sharon Catches Adam Being Shady

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview for the week of May 13 brings trouble for Genoa City, and its name is Adam Newman.

The prodigal Newman son, Adam (Mark Grossman), is back from the dead after three years, and most people in Genoa City aren’t thrilled to hear the news — including his siblings Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nick (Joshua Morrow).

Victoria worryingly tells Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) that they have a storm coming with Adam back in town. For Victoria, her primary concern is her position within the family company, Newman Enterprises. She worries that Adam will come blowing back into their lives and try to usurp her hard-fought position as her father’s go-to at Newman. For now, both Nick and Abby (Melissa Ordway) are preoccupied with their own companies — Dark Horse and Society, respectively. Victoria isn’t about to hand over her place to Adam without a fight.

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) worries about his children and Victoria, according to The Inquisitr. Adam killed Billy’s daughter, Delia, and Billy is not about to trust him. He will do whatever it takes to keep Victoria and the kids safe from whatever Adam Newman brings back home. Billy believes there’s a reason why Adam has chosen to return to town.

Sharon (Sharon Case) catches Adam with a giant duffle bag filled to the brim with cash, and she wants to know what he is doing with the money. It seems that the man she tried to help regain his memories has a plan that she’s not privy to, and that worries her. Adam has something in the works, and it could leave everybody else devastated.

Finally, Nick feels he has the most to lose with Adam’s return, with his chief concern being Christian. For a long time, Nick believed that Christian was his and Sage’s son, but last year, he learned that Christian is Adam and Sage’s biological son. However, since learning that Sharon’s son Sully was Christian, Nick has raised him as his own. Last year, Victor tried to take custody of the boy, but Nick fought back and kept Christian in his home.

The only thing Adam seems to feel a connection to from his past life in Genoa City is Christian. There’s always a chance that he is planning on grabbing the little boy and leaving everything else in his rearview mirror. That being said, Nick will make sure that Adam has to go through him before he gets to Christian.