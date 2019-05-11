Steve Harvey’s Show Officially Canceled After Kelly Clarkson Nabs His TV Slot

Steve Harvey’s long-running show has officially come to an end.

According to a new report from Radar Online, Harvey’s crew wrapped up production earlier this week, and an insider close to the show revealed that there’s no chance it will come back on the air, stating that it’s “done for good” and “it’s not coming back, ever.” As fans of the daytime show know, it was announced that Kelly Clarkson would be taking over his NBC time slot this past January, but Harvey and his crew were hoping that another network would pick up the show. The 62-year-old reportedly held out hope that he could potentially take over Wendy Williams’ time slot, after things with her show were up in the air following her stint in rehab.

But since Williams was able to bounce back to television, and since no other networks decided to pick up the show, it’s come to an end after seven seasons. According to Variety, the final episode of the show was taped this past Thursday, though original episodes will air through June with re-runs airing until September before The Kelly Clarkson Show will take over. Fans of Harvey will still get to see him in their living rooms on a regular basis — he will still be a part of Family Feud as well as a number of other television specials, including New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square and the annual Miss Universe pageant.

People shares that Steve was a bit irked when he found out from the press that Clarkson would be taking over his time slot, rather than hearing it directly from NBC.

“I’m an honorable guy and I’m just an old school guy and I just thought that you’re supposed to talk to people and go, ‘Look, you’ve been good business for us. This is what we’re thinking of doing. Are you okay with that?’ No, you don’t just put something in the paper and say, ‘I’m gonna make this move right here’ because it’s crazy.”

“You look at the numbers on my show and it’s No. 4 in daytime television — it’s holding right there,” he continued. “I got a hit, so somebody’s gonna recognize that.”

For those hoping to watch Kelly Clarkson’s new show, Country Living shares that it will premiere on Monday, September 9, in Harvey’s 2 p.m. ET slot just before The Ellen Show. The daytime talk show will be shot in Los Angeles and have an hour runtime, featuring both celebrity and musical guests. The website promises that the show will be “full of remarkable stories and spontaneous surprises.”