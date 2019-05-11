Watch Brighton Vs. Manchester City Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Can City Win Successive League Titles?

Guardiola's men have been in relentless mode, having won the last 13 league games on the trot.

Manchester City will become only the third team after Manchester United and Chelsea to win successive Premier League titles if they can manage to win against Brighton in the season’s last game on Sunday.

You can watch Brighton vs. Manchester City live online through the streaming links provided at the end of this article.

After their formidable title charge last season, during which Manchester City managed to amass a record-breaking 100 points for the first time in a Premier League season, questions were raised on whether Pep Guardiola’s men could emulate their triumph for the second time in a row. But their remarkable consistency in the league, which has seen them win the last 13 league games in a row, has brought them to the cusp of victory. Leading challengers Liverpool by one point going into the last game of the season, Guardiola believes the pressure exerted by Liverpool has been positive for his team, according to Sky Sports.

“There’s pressure but that’s nice. We are playing for something unique, to win the Premier League. It is difficult to win once in a lifetime, imagine two. The players have to feel the pressure, to be nervous, to know it will be difficult. But when that happens and it works, it’s nicer.”

But their road to victory won’t be easy. Unlike they did at beginning of the season, Manchester City have struggled to score as freely over the last few weeks of the campaign, but they have somehow always managed to churn out victories at a time when points matter above all else. Brighton, however, buoyed by preserving their Premier League status, would be out to stop City’s victory parade. Brighton manager Chris Hughton says that his team respects the leaders of the league table, but that won’t stop his players from trying to win at the Amex, according to BBC.

“The message to my players on Sunday will be about the respect for this division. It’s a home match for us which we want to win – it so happens there’s big meaning.”

Brighton defender Shane Duffy, who was instrumental in guaranteeing his team come away with a point against Arsenal in their last game, says his team will do everything to spoil Manchester City’s party.

“When you play them it’s about having to deal with constant pressure upon pressure, they come at you from everywhere, and it’s such a difficult game. All the players are excited to spoil the party,” Duffy said.

Live streaming links

Brighton vs. Manchester City will be played at the Amex at 3:00 pm local time BST (10:00 am EST and 7:30 pm IST.) Fans in the U.K. can catch the game on Sky Sports Main Event, with the live streaming option available on Sky Go. If you want to catch Brighton vs. Manchester City in the United States, NBCSN will telecast the game live on TV, while NBC Sports Extra app can be used to watch online. Fans in India can watch the game live online on Hotstar.

These are all subscription-based services to watch Brighton vs. Manchester City online, but if you want to catch the game free, FuboTV does allow for a week-long free trial. Other live streaming links will also be available here, but they remain unverified for quality.