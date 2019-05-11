UFC Ring Girls Arianny Celeste & Brittney Palmer Flaunt Full Cleavage, Tiny Sports Bras In Women’s Locker Room

The mixed martial arts world is dominated by a small handful of larger promotions which demand most of the attention — and revenues. The biggest MMA promotion in the world, the UFC, has managed to maintain a level of fame and notoriety based not only on the quality of the combat they present to audiences, but also the sex appeal of their ring girls. Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer are two of the most famous ladies attached to the combat sports brand, and recently took to popular photo and video sharing platform Instagram to prove that they’ve earned their high profiles.

In this particular image, both Arianny and Brittney strike sultry poses in what appears to be a small locker room or dressing room. Clad in similar sports bras and yoga pants — the styles somewhat matching, the colors quite different — both women raise one hand to tousle their hair playfully.

As Arianny clicks a selfie, she and Brittney stare at the screen, hoping for a preview. Both UFC ring girls flaunt their cleavage in skintight sports bras, and both octagon girls also showcase their muscular midriffs as well. Arianny rocks a confident smile as she gazes down at her smartphone, and Brittney adopts a more sensual, breathy expression.

In the caption attached to Brittney Palmer’s post, she gave a shoutout to both her tag-team partner in combat sports crime, Arianny Celeste, as well as to her sponsors. Also mentioning that matching one another was a matter of pure coincidence, Brittney let a bit of her trademark sense of humor shine through. Her fans and followers seemed absolutely smitten with the share, awarding it over 16,000 likes and 170-plus comments in very short order.

“Love the outfits and the babes,” one admirer remarked, keeping their praise short and simple.

“Spectacular. We have words to describe these 2 piece [sic] of women,” a second supporter on social media gushed, capping off their comment with a winking emoji.

“I will die for @brittneypalmer,” a third devotee confessed, adding a heart emoji to their remarks for emphasis.

Brittney and Arianny are often seen together, per The Inquisitr, and to many fans these two beautiful bombshells seem nigh inseparable. Often joined in their various adventures by fellow octagon girl Chrissy Blair, these fun-loving ladies know exactly how to capture — and hold — the hearts and minds of their fans in sway.

Admirers of these three women would do well to follow their respective Instagram feeds for further updates.