Snooki’s Due Date Is Fast-Approaching & She Thinks Baby Angelo Will Come Early

Baby number three is on the way for Jersey Shore’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and husband Jionni LaValle. The couple is already parents to Lorenzo, 6, and Giovanna, 4, and are ready for baby boy Angelo to come any day now.

Snooki kicked off Mother’s Day weekend by laying in bed with her two kiddos and shared the whole experience on her Instagram story Saturday morning. In the new video, Snooki admitted that she thinks Angelo is going to come early because she can just “feel it.” When the mom asked her two other children if they were excited to meet their new baby brother, they remained silent while making silly faces into the camera.

Later in the long Instagram story, Snooki showed her followers bags and bags of children’s clothes that she was going to donate after cleaning out Giovanna and Lorenzo’s closet. The Jersey Shore star admitted she was in serious nesting mode, and also gave a glimpse of baby Angelo’s nursery.

Snooki has been working on getting everything ready for Angelo, by prepping his hospital clothes and washing all his onesies and putting them away in his dresser. Angelo’s nursery has a neutral theme with lots of white accents and a pale blue wall. The room is fitted with a twin bed for mommy and cute decor on the walls.

After getting a glimpse of the nursery, Snooki showed off her big belly and said she wasn’t getting any sleep. It was obvious why after her stomach began moving as Angelo kicked around inside of her.

“Baby dances on my organs all night,” Snooki wrote on the video. “Literally trying to rip out of my stomach.”

Angelo’s movement is only making Snooki more suspicious that he is going to come early. There has not been word of an official due date, but People reported Snooki had two months to go last month, meaning Angelo might be expected in June.

Snooki has been ready for Angelo for weeks now, and recently enjoyed a baby shower thrown together by family and friends. According to Life & Style, the future mom-of-three shared the whole experience on her Instagram story. The reality star wore a tie-dye blue dress fit with ties down the sides, which she accented with a pair of nude heels.

There have been plenty of pregnancy pictures on Snooki’s Instagram this go-round, as the mom posts a few baby bump photos every week. The star has stayed in phenomenal shape throughout baby Angelo’s pregnancy, sporting just a basketball bump.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation will return to MTV for Season 3 later this year. Snooki can also be seen on A Double Shot at Love with Pauly D and Vinny every Thursday night at 9 p.m. EST.