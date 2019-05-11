Olivia Culpo Puts Endless Pins On Display In Dangerously Short Red Dress For Her Birthday Bash

The gorgeous 'Sports Illustrated' model celebrated her 27th birthday with a lavish party at the Swan in Miami, where she danced the night away in a jaw-dropping red minidress.

Olivia Culpo toasted her 27th birthday in great style. The gorgeous model celebrated the special occasion with a lavish and very boisterous birthday bash, held yesterday night at one of the most luxurious eateries in Miami.

In the morning, Olivia took to her Instagram page to share a few photos from last night’s party to the delight of her massive following. In a trio of sizzling snaps posted earlier today on the popular social media platform, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue model showed off her fabulous party outfit and even gave fans a good look at her whimsical birthday cake – a towering five-tier structure, elegantly designed and beautifully ornate.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Olivia turned 27-years-old on May 8. While the Rhode Island native marked the occasion with a couple of festive outings over the past couple of days – including a trip to Chuck E. Cheese, as she unveiled in a previous Instagram update – she decided to wait until Friday night to throw her extravagant birthday party. Known for her flawless sense of style, Olivia chose to have her big bash at the famous Swan restaurant, in the fashionable Miami Design district, where she partied the night away in the company of an army of friends.

For her special night, the former Miss Universe winner donned a jaw-dropping sparkling red dress – an off-the-shoulder design boasting a dangerously short skirt. Sporting a single long sleeve, the dress had an asymmetric train-like overlay that draped down to Olivia’s ankles on one side, giving the outfit a gown-like quality.

The model paired her head-turning attire with stylish red pumps and accessorized with understated jewelry, which included a dazzling silver ring on her finger and matching small hoop earrings.

Olivia cut an elegant figure in her spectacular red dress, showing off her hourglass curves in the chic number. The stunning model and actress put her endless pins on full display in the skimpy outfit, showcasing her long, lean legs and chiseled thighs. Posing in front of her enormous birthday cake, a cyan-and-gold work of art decorated with delicate matching roses, Olivia seemed to be having the time of her life, and even broke out into a sensual dance while her friends sang “Happy Birthday.”

Aside from the three photos posted to her Instagram page, Olivia shared more snaps from her incredible birthday party in her Instagram Stories. There, the dark-haired beauty uploaded several videos as well, including a couple of clips that captured her dance moment in front of the birthday cake.

Her Instagram Stories also reveal a few videos that showed Olivia making her way aboard a sumptuous-looking yacht in the same eye-popping dress that she had on at the party. As such, it’s entirely possible that the I Feel Pretty actress either kicked off her birthday bash on the yacht or simply moved the party there at some point during the night.

Needless to say, her Instagram post received a lot of love from Olivia’s fans. The photos garnered more than 100,000 likes and 450 comments within two hours of having been posted.

Many of her Instagram followers took to the comments section to give Olivia their birthday wishes.

“Happy birthday gorgeous mamaaaaa [two heart emoji] you’re a real fire do u know that??” wrote one of her fans, ending their comment with a heart eyes emoji.

“Happy Birthday to the most gorgeous woman on the planet!!!” read another message, trailed by a string of flattering emoji.

Meanwhile, others couldn’t help but notice the amazing artistry that went into making Olivia’s magnificent birthday cake.

“@oliviaculpo and I thought my wedding cake was cool. #peasantlife,” one user quipped.

“It’s bigger than you lol,” another commenter wrote.