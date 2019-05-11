Kylie Jenner Accused Of Photoshopping Met Gala Photo On Instagram

All women have insecurities, including those you wouldn’t expect to — such as reality TV star Kylie Jenner.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan reportedly used the help of photo editing to appear slimmer than she actually is on a photo from the Met Gala that she posted on her Instagram page. According to The Daily Mail, Kylie made some small digital adjustments to her enviable figure, but they did not go unnoticed. The Instagram account CelebFace quickly spotted the changes in her hourglass physique by comparing the original paparazzi picture with the one she posted on social media, making it easier for fans to also notice them.

It seems like Kylie wasn’t happy with how slim her waist looked like on the actual red carpet photos, so she took it upon herself to make her curves even more noticeable by slightly making her waist look smaller before sharing the much-anticipated snaps from the A-list event with her 134 million Instagram followers.

The 21-year-old, who gave birth to her baby girl, Stormi Webster, just over a year ago, has previously opened up about her struggles in dealing with the changes in her body ever since welcoming her daughter. Her insecurities even played out on screen in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, in which Kylie opened up to her older sisters about battling those feelings.

Still, it is unlikely that the Kylie Cosmetics founder will be bothered by the online criticism, as she just broke some huge news to her fans — the launch of her new skincare line, KylieSkin. On Friday, she took to social media to announce the major news, explaining that the new business would be a totally separate endeavor from her Kylie Cosmetics company, and that she has been working on it for a really long time.

“Skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something I dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so i can’t believe I’m finally announcing! building my makeup line from the ground up has taught me a lot and I’m so blessed with that knowledge to apply to my brand new company,” the young billionaire revealed.

While she didn’t go into much detail in regards to what sort of products she will be selling, Kylie added that all the items will be “cruelty free, vegan, gluten free, paraben and sulfate free and suitable for all skin types.” Fans should keep an eye out for new information, with the official website launching on May 22.