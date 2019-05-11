Lisa Vanderpump Shares Thoughts On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Couple Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright’s Relationship

Will he stay faithful?

Lisa Vanderpump hopes reformed Vanderpump Rules bad boy Jax Taylor will be able to stay faithful to his fiance, Brittany Cartwright.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine this week, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star reflected on the couple’s future ahead of their upcoming June wedding date in Kentucky.

“I hope [he’ll stay faithful]. I really do. I think he realizes how lucky he is,” she said.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, Taylor and Cartwright went through a cheating scandal in 2017 and ultimately called it quits. Then, at the end of that year, after Taylor admitted to sleeping with another SUR Restaurant employee, the couple got back together.

Following the cheating scandal, Taylor and Cartwright worked on their relationship in therapy and got engaged in June 2018. Since then, they have been working hard to make sure that all of the details of their upcoming wedding are just perfect.

Several months ago, Cartwright spoke to Us Weekly magazine in her own interview and explained why she is convinced that Taylor would never cheat on her again.

“I see him every single day making efforts and he’s completely changed the way he treats me, the way he talks to me, the way he listens to me. Every single thing about our relationship is better,” Cartwright said. “I know how much he’s wanting the wedding and how much he’s wanting to marry me, how much effort he’s putting into the wedding, just as much as me.”

While Taylor and Cartwright recently shared a series of Instagram snaps in which their wedding guests were seen opening their invitations, during the interview, Vanderpump seemed to suggest that she hadn’t yet received her own invitation. In fact, all she said about the upcoming wedding was that she hoped she would be invited.

Vanderpump then said that she’s convinced Taylor changed for the better after the tragic loss of his father, Ronald Cauchi, who passed away in late 2017 after a battle with cancer. According to Vanderpump, Cartwright has been a blessing to Taylor.

According to Us Weekly, Taylor’s best man and groomsmen haven’t been revealed, but Cartwright recently confirmed Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Kristen Doute, and Ariana Madix would serve as bridesmaids.

To see more of Vanderpump, Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars, don’t miss part two of the three-part Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion on Monday, May 13, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.