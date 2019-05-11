Tammy Hembrow Stuns In Barely-There Bikini

Tammy Hembrow is showing off her curves on social media yet again. The model took to Instagram over the weekend to flaunt her famous figure, and her fans left her love in the comment section of the post. On Saturday morning, Hembrow posted a racy photo of herself wearing a scandalous neon green bikini as she soaked up some sun.

Tammy’s string bikini boasted a classic triangle top that barely covered her chest, and put her ample cleavage on full display. The bikini bottoms were also very skimpy and showcased the model’s curvy backside, flat tummy, and toned abs.

Hembrow’s long, blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders to her waist. She sported a deep tan in the photo with a full face of makeup. Hembrow rocked nude lips, darkened eyebrows, and thick lashes for the sexy snapshot. She also had her fingernails painted green to match her bikini.

The social media star is seen giving a sultry stare into the camera as she runs her fingers through her hair. Green foliage can be spotted in the background of the photo, as Tammy sits in front of a glass wall.

As previously reported by the Daily Mail, Tammy Hembrow is the daughter of Australian film director Mark Hembrow. The model and fitness guru is also the mother of two children, daughter Saskia and son Wolf, whom she shares with her former fiance, Reece Hawkins.

Hembrow is also known for being friends with Kylie Jenner. The model made headlines when she passed out at the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s 21st birthday party last year and had to be taken out in an ambulance. She’s also been rumored to have dated Jenner’s former boyfriend, rapper Tyga.

Recently, Tammy talked about her famous physique in an interview with New Idea. Hembrow revealed the secrets to her flat tummy, curvy posterior, and toned abs.

“For me lean protein like chicken breast, turkey and fish, really helps, but I find that with trying to build my booty I wasn’t consuming the amount of protein I needed so supplements like protein shakes helped too,” Tammy said.

“I needed to eat lots to build that area, so I also ate lots of complex carbohydrates like brown rice, oatmeal, potatoes and healthy fats. I eat every two to three hours,” Hembrow added.

Fans can see more of Tammy Hembrow by following her on Instagram.