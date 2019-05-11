Lady Gaga Goes Topless Wearing Just A Tiny Thong Bikini In Racy Poolside Snap

Pop singer Lady Gaga had a long week of events, from the Met Gala on Monday to her concert at the SAPPHIRE Now + ASUG Annual technology conference in Orlando on Thursday. Understandably, the Star is Born actress needed a day of rest soaking up some rays while lounging poolside.

In the racy snap that Gaga posted to her Instagram story, she decided to bare all while taking a dip in the pool, leaving on just a tiny black thong bikini that showed off her rounded backside. The singer flaunted her tanned body and tattoos as she posed with her back to the camera and one hip cocked to the side while standing on the pool ledge. Her blonde hair was pulled back into a low bun tied with a gold scrunchie while she secured a tropical drink in her right hand.

The “Born This Way” singer captioned the photo with a cheeky message, telling her 35.6 million Instagram followers that “it’s time for a Haus party!” after “a long week of passionate art discipline.”

Following the poolside snap of the 32-year-old pop diva, she also added a video taken from the Met Gala to her story. The Oscar-winning songwriter co-chaired the 71st Annual Costume Institute extravaganza that took place in New York City, she and didn’t disappoint her fans when she entered the event dressed in a giant, overflowing pink dress and surrounded by tuxedoed men and women holding umbrellas.

The pink, 25-foot train of the dress stretched out so far behind the singer that she also required at least four people to hold it up as she walked. Gaga completed the signature look with a short blonde wig, a pink bow in her hair, and sparkly eyelash extensions.

According to the Daily Mail, the actress, born Stefani Germanotta, snapped at the crowd at her concert on Thursday night, and began cussing them out.

“You know, it just dawned on me. I was hired to play this show tonight, so none of you bought any f***ing tickets to see our show. Some of you may like our show and like my music, but quite frankly there could be thousands of you in here that loathe me and are here because you have to be. And you can f*** off!”

Fans will be able to catch the singer in concert when she continues her 33-date Enigma concert residency on May 30 at the Park MGM’s Park Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada.