‘B&B’ Recap For Friday, May 10: Hope Must Choose Between Liam & Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, May 10, reveals that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) was looking at a photo of her and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) entered the designer’s office and saw Sally staring at the pic. Sally figured that Quinn knew about her and Wyatt’s relationship. Quinn confirmed Sally’s suspicions by telling her that she hoped that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) was back in the country and confronting Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) about his actions. Quinn hinted that there was another woman who could be honest with Wyatt and that she wanted her son to choose her. Sally told Quinn that she thought that their relationship would survive her betrayal.

Wyatt and Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) were at the beach house. He told his ex-girlfriend that he was disappointed by Sally’s actions. He really felt betrayed because she did not tell him what Thomas was planning. Flo opined that Sally may have been caught up in the moment. She said that she had also been in a similar situation, per She Knows Soaps.

Wyatt said that he could always trust Flo and that she was more beautiful than ever. They kissed, but Flo was concerned that she was taking advantage of him. She knew that he was still shaken by the drama with Sally and did not want him to make hasty decisions. Wyatt reminded her that they also have an unfinished history and he wanted them to pursue their relationship. He wanted Flo to give them a chance.

Liam rallies to defend his marriage as Thomas expresses that Hope belongs to him. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/1B81wOXyq6 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/xKJ1XN56QY — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 10, 2019

At Forrester Creations, Liam cornered Thomas. He confronted him about manipulating Hope while he was in Paris. He especially did not appreciate the fact that Thomas used Douglas to make her feel guilty. Thomas pointed out that Hope could be a full-time mother to his son, while Liam could be a full-time father to the girls. Liam admitted that he hated being away from the girls, but that did not give him a right to go after his wife. Thomas said that it was about time that Liam manned up and became a father to his daughter. He wanted Liam to let Hope go and let her have a family of her own. Liam turned to Hope and asked her to be honest. He wanted her to tell him what she wanted to do.

