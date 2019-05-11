Brazilian Bombshell Erika Gray Shows Off All Her Curves In Revealing Lingerie And Thong In Racy Instagram Post

Erika Gray is heating up Instagram with a shot while wearing very little.

The Brazilian model took to the social media picture-sharing site to show off a snap of herself in some very revealing black lingerie. In the shot Erika stood facing away from the camera, showing off her curvy physique and a thong that put her backside on full display.

The picture was a huge hit with Erika’s followers, garnering plenty of praise for the Brazilian model.

“Logging off I cannot handle,” one person admitted.

“Wow,” another said, more simply.

Erika seems to have made quite an impression on her colleagues as well, with plenty of praise from fellow Instagram models for the ultra-racy snap.

The Brazilian bombshell is no stranger to baring all of herself to her followers on the social media site. Earlier in the week, the Instagram model shared a picture of herself wearing absolutely nothing on top, holding only a bouquet of roses and keeping and folding her arms to keep from breaking the site’s strict no-nudity policies.

In the photo’s caption, Gray wrote about how she was simply going with her feeling.

“I am in charge of how i feel and today I’m choosing happiness & be naked around the house,” she wrote.

The topless picture seemed to be a bookend to a bottomless one that Gray had shared just a few days beforehand. Erika Gray took to Instagram to post a picture of herself wearing nothing on bottom this time, holding only a watermelon wedge to keep herself covered up.

Erika Gray is one of the fastest-rising models on Instagram, topping 2.3 million followers and adding new ones by the thousand. Gray appears to have built quite a revenue stream as well, with nearly every one of her posts sponsored through partnerships with swimwear, clothing, and lingerie companies. Her recent lingerie shot also gave credit to the hairstylist who gave her the tight braids she showed off.

Gray has gotten some help outside of Instagram as well. Her pictures have attracted attention in celebrity news sites, and Barstool Sports featured her in a section called “Wake Up with Erika Gray” that helped bring a big jump in followers.

It’s not all business for Erika Gray, however. While she often shares racy pictures of herself on Instagram, she has also used the page to share some glimpses into her private life and her frequent travels for photo shoots.