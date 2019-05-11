Jon Gosselin Shares Rare Video Of Daughter Hannah As Sextuplets Celebrate 15th Birthday Apart

The former 'Jon and Kate Plus 8' star shares a special message from Hannah as she celebrates her 15th birthday with just one of her sextuplet siblings.

Jon and Kate Gosselin’s sextuplets turned 15 this week, but they didn’t celebrate together. The teen kids of the divorced Jon and Plus 8 stars had two separate celebrations to mark their milestone day on May 10, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. And when the festivities were over, Jon shared a special message from his sextuplet daughter Hannah on his Instagram story.

In the video, Hannah Gosselin poses with a friend as she thanks fans for a happy birthday. The reality TV personality is all smiles as she tells followers she appreciates all of the birthday wishes. Hannah also notes that her sextuplet brother, Collin, is sleep but that he appreciates everything, too.

“Thank you. I had an amazing 15th birthday,” a smiling Hannah Gosselin says in the video.

On Friday, Jon Gosselin posted birthday photos with his kids Hannah and Collin, but he also wished a happy birthday to his other four sextuplets Alexis, Aaden, Joel, and Leah. It was clear from photos posted by both John and Kate Gosselin that the siblings did not spend their birthday together, although Jon hinted that the teens’ birthday celebrations will go on all weekend long.

Last month, Jon Gosselin told E! News that while Hannah and Collin live with him, the other four sextuplets weren’t speaking to him. Jon is also estranged from his 18-year-old twin daughters, Mandy and Cara.

“I kind of left it in their court now since it’s been so long,” Jon said of his estranged kids. “I mean, it is kind of heartbreaking and I do miss them, but everyone grows and matures and understands things… I tried really hard to develop something with them and only time will tell, I guess.”

It has been a tumultuous year for the divided Gosselin kids amid their famous parents’ decade-long custody war. Last fall, Jon posted photos of Hannah as she started at a new public school apart from her siblings’ private school. In December, Collin, who had been away at a boarding school for two years, also came home to live with Jon.

The new birthday video comes one year after fans first got wind that Hannah Gosselin was living with her dad and apart from her mom and her six siblings. Last spring, Jon Gosselin went on a social media spree in which he posted photos and videos of multiple outings with Hannah, including stops for ice cream, Mexican food, and a morning trip to a bakery before heading to the bus stop on her 14th birthday last May.

While the fractured family no longer appears on TV together, this summer, Kate Gosselin and her twins Mady and Cara return to TV for a spinoff show that will document Kate’s dating life, Kate Plus Date.