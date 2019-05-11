Aussie Model Georgia Gibbs Bites Pearl Necklace While Wearing Underwear In Sultry New Instagram Photo

Georgia Gibbs is teasing her Instagram fans about a new project she has in the works. On Thursday, the Australian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot in which she is featured biting into a pearl necklace while rocking a racy pair of underwear, a number that is ensured to set pulses racing.

In the photo in question, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is posing with her front to the camera as she dons an interesting bra that appears to combine a sheer layer with an artificial leather detail that gives the piece a sexy, yet sophisticated quality. The 23-year-old Aussie paired her bra with a sheer black shirt, which she left unbuttoned at the front, fully exposing her lingerie. While the camera captures Gibbs only from the waist up, a part of her left hip that is visible in the lower-left corner shows that she matched her bra with a black underwear bottom, as made evidence by the thin side strap that sits high on the model’s frame.

Gibbs completed her spicy shot with a pearl necklace that wraps twice around her neck as she grabs one of the layers between her teeth. The model is looking straight into the camera in a seductive way, as the brown smokey effect of her makeup gives her gaze even more depth. She is wearing her blonde hair swept to the side and down in loose, perfect waves that cascade over her shoulders, creating a gorgeous vintage look.

The post, which Gibbs shared with her 647,000 Instagram followers, garnered nearly 10,000 likes and more than 140 comments within about half a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the bombshell took to the comments section to praise her beauty and compliment the overall aesthetics of the photo, captured by Pixie Bella.

“Actually obsessed with this shot,” one user wrote.

“Fire fire fire wow wow wow,” another one chimed in.

As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit pointed out, Gibbs has recently launched her very own health and wellness program called JOY by Georgia Gibbs, which offers different workouts and nourishing recipes as well as daily affirmations and strategies to help strengthen the mind and the body.

“After being constantly asked my tips and tricks for keeping a healthy mind and body I decided to create JOY, a place to nourish the mind and body,” Gibbs said, according to the report.