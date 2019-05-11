NBA Rumors: Klay Thompson ‘Perceived To Be A Level Below’ Durant, Leonard & Irving In Free Agency, Per ‘ESPN’

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson has been the subject of various rumors and speculation since the start of the 2018-19 NBA season. Thompson is currently focused on helping the Warriors win their third consecutive NBA title, but when the season is over, he will need to make a tough decision regarding his NBA future.

Klay Thompson is expected to be coveted in the 2019 NBA free agency, especially if he and the Warriors don’t immediately come to an agreement in July. However, according to Nick Friedell of ESPN, some people don’t see Thompson having the same value as other incoming free agent superstars like his teammate, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors, and Kyrie Irving of the Boston Celtics.

“His recent slump has given light to the fact that as a free-agent target, Thompson is perceived to be a level below Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving this summer. He also brings with him less mystery, at least according to the ESPN Forecast panel. When polled earlier this season about where this year’s top free agents will land this summer, 91.7 percent of the experts projected Thompson’s return to the Warriors. By comparison, none of the other top targets — Durant, Leonard, Irving and Anthony Davis — were given better than a 53 percent shot of returning to their current teams.”

???? GAME 6 FINAL SCORE ???? Steph Curry (33 PTS) drops 23 4th quarter PTS, helping the @warriors win Game 6 and advance to the Western Conference Finals! #StrengthInNumbers 118#RunAsOne 113 Klay Thompson: 27 PTS

Andre Iguodala: 17 PTS, 5 3PM

Draymond Green: 8 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST pic.twitter.com/MignzUfQel — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2019

It is hardly a surprise why some people see Klay Thompson as a “level below” Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, and Kyrie Irving. While Durant, Leonard, and Irving have spent the most of their NBA careers as their team’s main man, Thompson only serves as the second, third, and sometimes fourth scoring option in Golden State. However, there is one quality that separates Thompson to the likes of Durant, Leonard, and Irving.

Unlike most big names in the 2019 NBA free agency class, Klay Thompson can efficiently play in an off-ball capacity, making him an intriguing addition to a team who already has an established superstar on their roster. Thompson has mastered the art of catch-and-shoot threes and he also has a good reputation on the defensive end of the floor. Though he has been linked to numerous rumors and speculations, Thompson has said in numerous occasions that he intends to finish his NBA career in Golden State.

However, that still depends on the contract that the Warriors are planning to offer in the 2019 NBA free agency. If the Warriors offer him less than the max, Klay Thompson will reportedly consider entertaining offers from other NBA teams next July.