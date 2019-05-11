Buxom Bikini Model Hunter McGrady Pulls Bikini Top Down In Sultry Photo From ‘Sports Illustrated’ Shoot

Hunter McGrady is still riding the excitement wave of the recent release of the 2019 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition, photos of which she has been sharing with her loyal Instagram fans. On Thursday, the body-positive model took to the popular social media platform to share a racy photo of herself lowering the top part of her swimsuit, in a move that is bound to send temperatures soaring.

In the snapshot in question, the 26-year-old bombshell is rocking a one-piece swimsuit consisting of a white top with two thick straps that go over her shoulders and a neckline that plunges deep into her chest, putting her buxom figure on full display. The top is joined with the gray bottom by a silver detail on the side, which gives off the impression that the one-piece is actually two separate pieces.

Increasing the spiciness level of the shot, McGrady — who is posing with her side to the camera — is pulling the sides of her swimsuit top down, exposing plenty of sideboob. The model has her head tilted back as she shoots a killer gaze at the onlooker with her lips slightly puckered in a seductive, yet defiant way. The model is wearing her blond hair swept dramatically to the side over her head, partially covering her face with its loose, beach-ready waves that cascade all around her.

The post, which McGrady shared with her 508,000 Instagram followers, racked up more than 30,000 likes and almost 500 comments in under a day of having been posted — proving to be quite popular with her fans. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise the model’s beauty and thank her for fighting for inclusivity in the modeling industry.

“I wish I’d had a role model like you when I was younger,” one user wrote.

“I am so happy that my 12 year old daughter is experiencing this wave of acceptance and visibility. I am 34 and lived through the unrealistic model standards of the 90s,” another one shared.

In a recent interview with InStyle, McGrady opened up about her experience shooting for Sports Illustrated this year, throwing praise for the magazine for its effort to include diversity in its issues along the years.

“I just do what I feel is sexy — it’s never about hiding anything,” she told the publication. “It’s never about ‘Oh, let me tuck this in, let me do this, let me do that.’ I really want to showcase my body as it is. It’s so important that it’s prevalent in the images that are picked.”