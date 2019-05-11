Spoilers For Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’: Sharon Stuns Nick

The Young and the Restless spoilers video for next week brings Adam’s return to Genoa City. Plus, Kyle tells Summer to knock it off, Phyllis gets some legal advice, and Rey demands a paternity test.

Sharon (Sharon Case) helped Adam (Mark Grossman) when she met him in Las Vegas at Victor’s (Eric Braeden) behest. She and Victor returned to Genoa City, and Sharon tells a stunned Nick (Joshua Morrow) that his brother returned with them. That’s right. Adam Newman is finally back in town at long last. Considering Adam felt a connection when he saw the photo of Christian, Nick certainly has reason to feel concerned about his custody of the little boy.

Elsewhere, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) meet up at Crimson Lights where Michael gives his client a bit of legal advice. It seems that Phyllis could find herself in some legal trouble for peddling counterfeit goods. Phyllis is trying desperately to get something off the ground with her new accessories business. However, she’s sunk too much money into her new venture to turn back now, so Phyllis will have to figure out a way to skirt the law in this instance, most likely, or else she’ll have legal issues to deal with.

Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Mealor) is entirely onto Summer’s (Hunter King) game. He sees right through her, and Kyle lets his hopefully soon to be ex-wife know that her machinations will not work on him. Kyle tells Summer to knock it off immediately. However, Summer Newman isn’t well known for listening to anybody. Plus, she’s used to getting everything she wants, so it’s unlikely Kyle’s little warning will put a stop to all her plans. The Inquisitr revealed that Summer connects with Theo.

Finally, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) wants to know once and for all if he or Arturo (Jason Canela) is the father of Mia’s (Noemi Gonzalez) baby. She rushed to the hospital with pains when Paul (Doug Davidson) questioned her about attacking Lola (Sasha Calle), and she confessed, and now her time in Genoa City is running out. Rey needs to know exactly what the situation is before they figure out the next move for Mia.

While Lola seems willing to not press charges and allow Mia and Arturo to leave for Miami, Paul may not be convinced to let Mia go after she caused such damage to Lola. Plus, if he’s the father, Rey might not be willing to let Mia and Arturo leave Genoa City so quickly, either.