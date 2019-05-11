‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl,’ Yanet Garcia, Flaunts Toned Derriere In The Skimpiest Booty Shorts

There’s a reason why Yanet Garcia was named the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” by fans.

The Mexican-born beauty has risen to fame on Instagram, amassing over 10 million followers on the social media platform. The weather girl-turned-model is no stranger to baring it all for the cameras when she’s not reporting the weather, and yesterday, she wowed her fans with another hot look. In a sexy photo posted to her account, the brunette beauty is promoting a play that she is starring in and she looks nothing short of amazing.

In the colorful ad for the show, Yanet stands in the corner and looks incredibly sexy in a NSFW outfit. Clad in the tiniest white booty shorts and a matching white bra with a black and turquoise pattern, Garcia shows off her amazing legs and abs to all of her followers. The model is all smiles in the snapshot, wearing her long, dark locks down and curled along with a face full of her signature makeup. Yanet completes her tribal look with a white headdress that comes complete with feathers.

Ever since the post went live, the brunette bombshell’s photo has earned a ton of attention from her loyal followers with over 41,000 likes and 200-plus comments. While many followers took to the post to gush over how beautiful she looks, countless others couldn’t help but comment on her toned booty.

“Hi, @iamyanetgarcia I’m your strong fan and I love you so much and I want to kiss you a little,” one follower wrote.

“Ohhh so cute babe,” another wrote.

As mentioned before, Garcia frequently takes to her Instagram account to post sexy photos, as well as a few workout videos for her fans, and that is why she has gained so many followers on the platform.

The Inquisitr recently shared that the bombshell celebrated an impressive accomplishment by reaching 10 million followers on Instagram. In one of the photos that was posted to her account, Garcia stood in a pool and held up two giant gold number balloons that read 1-0 in honor of her massive Instagram following. The model wore her long locks down, as well as a pair of sunglasses on her face, but it’s her insane body in a cutout swimsuit that really stole the show.

“THANK YOU FOR 10 MILLION FOLLOWERS,” she wrote in the caption of the photo. “5 years ago I only had a few thousand followers and I decided to take a risk and try something I had never done before… being on TV as The Weather Girl in Monterrey!”

Garcia then went on to explain that after her friend started posting videos of her on YouTube, her popularity spread like wildfire and the rest— as they say— is history.