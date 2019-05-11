Tucker Carlson Blasts Republicans, Praises Bernie Sanders And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Fox News host Tucker Carlson likely shocked his viewership on Friday by praising progressive Democrats Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The conservative host commended the duo for introducing legislation meant to cap credit card interest rates at 15 percent, Mediaite reports.

Carlson reinstated that he considers Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez to be “childish socialists,” but praised their legislation — the Loan Shark Prevention Act — arguing that it could “make a huge difference.”

The two Democrats are “absolutely, indisputably right,” he said, proceeding to rail against high interest rates, and lack of government action in that regard.

“High interest rates exploit the weak. Credit card debt destroys people — not just chronically irresponsible people, but good people, decent people. Probably some people you know. Maybe a lot of people you know.”

Carlson did not only praise the Vermont senator and the New York representative, he also criticized the Republican Party. According to the conservative host, Republicans in Congress are “siding with big banks over their voters,” but Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez are not.

Furthermore, according to the Fox News host, Republicans will oppose the bill simply because Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez are the ones pushing it.

As The Intercept reported, earlier this week, Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez teamed up to introduce the Loan Shark Prevention Act. The collaboration came as no surprise given that the two are ideologically close, and because of Bernie Sanders’ long-held views on consumer loans.

Only two pages long, the bill “prevents lenders from adding fees to evade the interest rate cap,” and sets harsh penalties for violations. Furthermore, Ocasio-Cortez is arguing in favor of postal banking, although this is not included in the legislation.

“We must make sure that giant Wall Street financial institutions are not the only way Americans can gain access to banking services. Together, we are going to put predatory lenders out of business and provide affordable banking options to all Americans,” the two Democrats said.

Loading...

AOC and Bernie Put Postal Banking Back on the Agenda https://t.co/X4W0G2g3MM — The Nation (@thenation) May 10, 2019

To those familiar with Tucker Carlson’s work, the praise he is showering Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez with perhaps does not come as much of a surprise, given that the conservative host appears to have embraced populism. Economic populism in particular, appears to be a school of thought Carlson is not only familiar with, but apparently supports.

In a January interview with Salon, the host even said that he would be willing to vote for Elizabeth Warren — who is also a progressive Democrat, running on a populist platform — provided that she modifies some of her other views. Carlson also told Salon that he reads socialist magazines, and frequently converses with left wingers.