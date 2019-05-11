Kate Upton Puts On Busty Display For ‘Sports Illustrated’ Event In Miami

Kate Upton is in Miami for the kickoff of the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition 2019 launch event where several of the magazine’s most famous faces will meet for two days filled with activities. On Friday, the model took to her Instagram page to share a snapshot of herself upon arrival at Ice Palace Studios, and she looks stunning.

In the snapshot, the model can be seen rocking a light colored top with a low-cut neckline that plunges into her chest, putting her busty figure on full display. The 26-year-old blond bombshell tucked her top into a knee-length floral peplum skirt in shades of green and blue, which hugs her famous curves. Matching her spring-themed outfit, Upton is wearing a hat with a light pink ribbon around it. She completed her casual and elegant look with a pair of white pointy toe heels that feature a thick strap across.

The photo shows the new mom posing in front of a blue wall indicating she is at the Sports Illustrated event. The wall also included the logo of Strong4Me, a fitness program created by Upton and trainer Ben Bruno. Upton is posing with her hand on her hip as she shines a big, bright smile at the camera.

The post, which Upton shared with her almost 6 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 63,000 likes and over 330 comments within just an hours of having been posted, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Upton’s curvaceous body, while sharing how great she looks just five months after giving birth to her first child in November, 2018.

“You look amazing! I’m still struggling with losing weight 1.5 years after having my daughter,” one user shared.

“You look so gorgeous!” another chimed in.

As Sports Illustrated previously announced, this year’s edition was launched with a special two-day event that seeks to “help shatter the conventional notions of beauty and celebrate a diverse sisterhood of women.” The event will host a series of panels titled “In Her Own Words,” during which models, industry experts, and editors discuss beauty, diversity, and female empowerment, among other issues.

Upton took the microphone during the garden party to praise Sports Illustrated for its inclusivity in the latest swimsuit issue, as The Daily Mail pointed out.

“It fully embodies women,” Upton said of the magazine, as she is quoted by The Daily Mail. “Every size, every age.”