Watch RB Leipzig Vs. Bayern Munich Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Bayern Can Clinch Bundesliga Title

Bayern Munich can clinch their record seventh consecutive Bundesliga championship, but a tough RB Leipzig side stands in the way.

Bayern Munich were nine points behind the German Bundesliga’s then-leaders Borussia Dortmund when 2018 turned into 2019, per Fansided, but they take to the pitch Saturday knowing that with a win over third-place RB Leipzig, they will clinch their record-setting seventh championship in a row. In Leipzig, they face a difficult opponent who, in December, held them scoreless for 83 minutes before Franck Ribery scored the only goal of the match to give the Bavarian club a narrow victory.

In fact, RB Leipzig has already clinched a UEFA Champions League qualification in only the club’s third year in the German top flight, and they will try to crush Bayern’s title hopes, at least for one week, in the match that will live stream from Red Bull.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich German Bundesliga Round 33 showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 42,959-seat Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Saxony, Germany, on Saturday, May 11.

Fans in England and throughout the United Kingdom can catch the kickoff at 2:30 p.m. British Summer Time. In the United States, the game gets underway at 9:30 a.m. ET, 6:30 a.m. PT. In India, the Leipzig vs. Bayern match kicks off at 7 p.m. on Saturday night.

Leipzig will meet Bayern one final time this season, in two weeks, when he clubs square off again in the DFB-Pokal — or German Cup — final, a competition Bayern has won a record 18 times, though not since 2016. If Leipzig wins that match, the team would claim its first-ever trophy, just 10 years after its founding as a fifth-tier side, per the Washington Post, capping one of the most rapid and remarkable rises in the history of the European leagues.

“We have two match balls and we’ll try to take the first one in Leipzig,” said Bayern boss Niko Kovac, who looks to take Bayern to a double in his first season at the legendary club’s helm. “But we’re not talking about just anyone. We’re talking about a very, very good opponent.”

Bayern Munich Coach Niko Kovac says that his team respects their opponents, RB Leipzig, on Saturday. Sebastian Widman / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich 2018-2019 German Bundesliga Round 33 matchup, use the stream provided by Fox Soccer Match Pass. The service requires a monthly subscription fee, but also comes with a seven-day free trial, during which time fans can watch the big Leipzig-Bayern match at no charge.

As an alternative, Bundesliga fans can access streaming video provided by Univision Deportes, streaming through Univision Now — or download the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Leipzig-Bayern title showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

There is also another way to watch the live stream, for free. Fans should sign up for a free trial of an online TV package that carries the Univision stream, such as Fubo TV or DirecTV Now. Those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the Bundesliga game live for free.

In Germany, Sky Go Deutschland will carry the Bundesliga Sunday live stream. In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will live stream the potentially decisive match in the German title race. In India, HotStar streams the entire 2018-2019 Bundesliga season.

Internationally, Bayern TV will carry the match on personal computers.

Throughout the Middle East, BeIn Sports Connect will live stream the Leipzig-Bayern match. For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich, be sure to consult the information at Live Soccer TV.