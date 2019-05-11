NBA Rumors: Terry Rozier Says He ‘Sacrificed The Most’ For Celtics, But Doesn’t ‘B*tch And Complain’

Before the 2018-19 NBA season started, the Boston Celtics were the favorite to dominate the LeBron James-less Eastern Conference. That’s hardly a surprise as Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward returned from injury to join the Celtics’ promising young core of Terry Rozier, Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum. Unfortunately, when the season started, the Celtics failed to live up to expectations of a team that was supposed to be the biggest threat to the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

The Celtics managed to sweep the Indiana Pacers in the first round, but they got eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks in just five games in the second round. In a post-game interview, as quoted by Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens took full responsibility for their recent failure, saying that he did a bad job in bringing the best out of his talented roster.

Celtics backup point guard Terry Rozier decided to support Coach Stevens. Rozier believes that Stevens was in a tough position coaching a Celtics’ team that had players with “attitude,” and needing to deal with all the “sh*t” happening during the 2018-19 NBA season.

“Everybody was running around with their heads cut off, like chickens,” Rozier said. “Coach was in a tough position, one of the toughest positions, dealing with all these guys with attitudes, all that sh–. Guys that’s All-Stars, guys getting paid a lot of money, guys trying to get paid. It’s tough.”

Since the first day of training camp, Terry Rozier knew that Brad Stevens needed to do a lot of work to unleash the full potential of their very talented roster, as they had plenty of players who were ready for bigger roles. Of all the Celtics’ players, Rozier believes he’s the one who “sacrificed the most.”

“I feel like I sacrificed the most, but I’d do it any day for this team,” Rozier said. “A lot of things weren’t fair to me, but it’s not about me. That’s why I don’t bitch and complain.”

Terry Rozier is currently facing an uncertain future in Boston. As a restricted free agent, the Celtics will only need to match offers from other NBA teams to bring him back next July. However, with Kyrie Irving also hitting the free agency market, it’s highly unlikely that the Celtics will use a huge chunk of their salary cap space to re-sign another backup point guard. As of now, the only way that the Celtics would consider giving Rozier a new contract is if Irving decides to take his talent somewhere else next summer.