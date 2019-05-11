Watch England Vs. Pakistan Cricket 2nd ODI Live Stream: Start Time, Preview As Teams Gear Up For World Cup

After getting in only 19 overs before the rains came in the first ODI, England and Pakistan will try again as they prepare for the World Cup in three weeks.

England and Pakistan are trying to fine tune their teams for the Cricket World Cup, with opens in less than three weeks in London, but the weather had other ideas on Wednesday when the teams were able to get in only 19 overs of their first one-day international match. But even in that shortened contest — which ended with no result — England’s newest rising star, 24-year-old Barbados-born Jofra Archer, may have bowled his way onto the country’s World Cup team, according to CricInfo. Archer got in only four overs but stymied Pakistan’s attack, allowing just six runs — four on one boundary — and claiming the wicket of Fakhar Zaman. Now Archer will give England a second look in the ODI match that will live stream from Southampton.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the second England vs. Pakistan ODI match of what has now become a four-game series as both teams fine tune their squads for the Cricket World Cup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 11 a.m. British Summer Time on Saturday, May 11, at 15,000-capacity Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium, also known as the Ageas Bowl, in West End, Hampshire, England. In Pakistan, the game starts at 3 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time.

In the United States, cricket fans will need to get up bright and early to catch the second ODI match of the series between England and Pakistan, with a start time of 5 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Saturday, 3 a.m. Pacific. In India, the start time will be 3:30 p.m. India Standard Time.

For Pakistan, despite being beaten three times in one over by Archer, Imam-ul-Haq posted a respectable 42 in 68 deliveries, per ESPN. The Pakistan batting attack will also receive a boost from the return of Shoaib Mail from a personal leave, to take his place in the side on Saturday.

Here are the expected teams for the second England vs. Pakistan ODI match.

England: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Joe Root, 4 Eoin Morgan (captain), 5 Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), 6 Ben Stokes, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Adil Rashid, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Chris Woakes, 11 Liam Plunkett.

Pakistan: 1 Imam-ul-Haq, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Haris Sohail, 5 Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), 6 Shoaib Malik, 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 11 Mohammad Amir/Yasir Shah.

Jofra Archer may have bowled his way into the England World Cup side. Mike Hewitt / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream. In Pakistan, the Pakistan Television Corporation, the state-owned TV network, will carry the England vs. Pakistan first ODI match live on PTV Sports — and will also make a free live stream of the match available to domestic fans. PTV Sports’ live stream will be viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan. PTV also often makes a live stream available on the PTV Sports official YouTube channel.

Cricket fans in India who want to live stream the ODI series finale should visit Sony Six.

For fans in the United States, to watch a live stream of the 50-overs action in the second England vs. Pakistan meeting of the five-game series, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the second ODI match.