Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reportedly Have Name In Mind For Newborn Son

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West officially announced the birth of their fourth child, a baby boy, on Friday. The couple revealed that the baby had made his entrance into the world, but have yet to announce the little boy’s name.

According to People magazine, Kim and Kanye have a specific name in mind for their son. However, it seems that they’re spending some time with the newborn to make sure that they’re choosing the perfect name for the little one.

“They have had a name in mind, but wanted to meet the baby before they decided,” an insider revealed.

“Kim and Kanye were both present for the hospital birth on Thursday. They are ecstatic. Their little boy is super cute and looks like Kim,” the source added.

Meanwhile, the baby boy will stay at the hospital for at least one more night, before he’s given the go-ahead to go home with his excited parents.

“The baby is still at the hospital today, but it seems he will be home before Mother’s Day,” the insider dished, revealing that the new family member will be home just in time to celebrate the holiday with his mother, siblings, grandmother, and aunts.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have stayed quiet about their baby name choices over the past few months. However, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star did reveal that she was considering naming the little boy after her late father, Robert, which is also her younger brother’s name.

“My brother approved it, so that’s like our one kind of name,” Kim recently stated about her list of baby names for her son. However, Kardashian admitted that the name didn’t seem to mesh well with those of her other three children, North, Saint, and Chicago.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it was Kourtney Kardashian who first revealed that the baby was on his way. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kourtney revealed that Kim was supposed to appear with her on the show, but that she got called away when she found out that her surrogate was in labor.

Hours later, Kim told fans on Twitter that her son had been born, and that he was perfect. Kardashian later revealed that her new addition looked very much like her youngest daughter, Chicago, calling the siblings twins.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West by watching Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians Sunday nights on the E! network.