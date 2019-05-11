Meghan Markle’s Necklace From The Royal Baby Reveal Is Now Sold Out

The “Meghan Effect” is showing no signs of diminishing. People Magazine reports that the turquoise necklace that she wore to her baby’s introduction to the world is now sold out, even though it was barely visible on camera. The delicate and dainty piece was designed by Jennifer Mayer and sells for $750.

“To be part of such an incredible, historic, beautiful moment was an honor,” Mayer said. “I’ve always loved turquoise and there are so many different meanings, but I’ve always believed it to be a calming and protective stone. I get really excited when I see her in our pieces. She just radiates amazing energy.”

As People notes, the calming and protective nature of the stone may be the reason why Meghan chose it for her first public appearance as a mother. Insider sources have said that she picks out most of her own outfits for engagements and for that all-important photo-call, she also wore a white trench dress by British label Wales Bonner and heels by Manolo Blahnik.

“Oh, she looked stunning, gorgeous and glowing with that smile – she had the biggest smile on her face,” Mayer added. “I remember that feeling, all of a sudden you are a mom and it’s like your heart just bursts open – she looked beautiful.”

Meghan’s fashion sense has been a boon to several designers ever since she and Harry announced their engagement. Now that their baby is here, it looks like her taste in baby clothes and other items will be influential as well.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, baby Archie is expected to inspire the sale of £1.125 billion — approximately $1.62 billion USD — worth of kid-focused clothing and other items for children. If he does so, he’ll be following in the footsteps of his cousins, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who also helped generate billions.

Now that the baby and his name has been revealed, Meghan can retreat to the privacy of their cottage in Windsor to enjoy these early stages of being a mom. We’ll likely next see her when Archie is christened in a couple of months. There’s no exact date set for that just yet, Hello Magazine reports. But the article notes that the ceremony normally takes place within three to six months after birth.

All eyes will be on what Meghan will wear on the day, and given the reaction to pieces she’s worn is in the past, there’s a chance that most or all of it will sell out