Tiffany Trump Posts Photo With Her Law School ‘Study Partner’ On Instagram

Trump 's Instagram story has her cuddling with a cute kitty.

Unlike past first families, the Trumps aren’t known as pet people, being one of the only residents of the White House not to have a pet or two, but Tiffany Trump, the president’s youngest daughter, just posted an Instagram story with a sweet orange-and-white long haired cat she called her “study partner.”

The Daily Mail shared the photo of Trump, a second year Georgetown Law School student, with the cat on Instagram using a fun filter. She is currently finishing up her exams, and took a photo during a much-needed break with her furry feline friend.

Tiffany Trump’s Instagram filter included tortoiseshell glasses, a ball cap, and the emblem from Georgetown University Law School, which finishes up their last exams this weekend. Trump posted another photo with a laptop and a desktop computer, which both had study materials on the screen, captioned with an ode to her area of study.

“When life gets blurry adjust your focus [scale emoji] #staydetermined #law,” she wrote.

Trump just needs to hand in her last papers on Tuesday, and then she’s off for the summer. In the past, she has spent summers traveling with her mother, Marla Maples, Donald Trump’s second wife, but it’s unclear at this time if the two are planning to travel the world together once again.

'My study partner': Tiffany Trump, 25, shares a photo of herself snuggling a fluffy cat while hitting the books ahead of a law school exam marking the end of her second year at Georgetown Law https://t.co/2D03NMNFFY — The_News_DIVA???? (@The_News_DIVA) May 11, 2019

Unlike her other adult siblings, Tiffany Trump didn’t go from undergrad to work for her father, and decided instead to pursue a career in law. Trump graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and was accepted into Georgetown Law, just a few miles from the White House where her father, stepmother, Melania, and half-brother, Barron, live during the week.

But while her half-siblings all received an allowance growing up, Tiffany Trump has always been more independent, spending much of her time with her mother rather than her father, Donald Trump, says The Inquisitr.

Friends say that while Donald Trump’s children with Ivana and Melania always flew on private jets, Tiffany flew on commercial airlines in coach with her mother. The president’s younger daughter says that when her parents divorced, she moved to California to live with Maples.

“Growing up in California, [my mom and I] were always together. [She was always] driving me to school, carpooling, singing songs, [and] dancing around,” Tiffany Trump explained.

Trump says she is grateful to her mother that they moved away from New York where she was allowed to find her own identity with far less pressure.