Britney Spears Spotted Leaving Courthouse Barefoot

Britney Spears appeared in court on Friday afternoon with both of her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears. The pop star’s mother called for the hearing as she’s battling to have access to her daughter’s medical information.

Sources tell TMZ, Britney was photographed leaving the hearing looking a bit disheveled, and without any shoes on. The hearing was closed to the public and media due to Spears’ medical history being discussed. However, some details about the family’s time in the courtroom have been revealed.

During the hearing, the judge reportedly ordered an expert evaluation of the singer. It wasn’t confirmed what the expert would be evaluating, but in many conservatorship cases, it usually involves a mental evaluation.

In Britney’s case, her father and conservator, Jamie Spears, as well as a court-appointed lawyer will set the details of the evaluation.

Meanwhile, Britney reportedly asked the judge to allow her to do certain things that she is currently not allowed to do under the restrictions of her conservatorship. However, the judge didn’t grant any of the singer’s requests.

During the hearing, the court allegedly brought up Britney’s mental health and the reports that she has not been doing well since leaving her 30-day stay at a mental health facility.

Outside of the courthouse, many of Britney Spears’ fans gathered as a show of support to the singer. Fans toted signs that read things such as “Free Britney” and asked the court to end her conservatorship.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Britney released a video and a statement about the rumors circulating about her and her family just before she was released from treatment earlier this month. The singer told her fans not to worry and promised she would be back soon.

“Everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment. You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want,” Spears told her followers on Instagram.

“Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you,” the singer added.

Britney has yet to make a statement since leaving treatment and has stayed quiet on the courtroom drama.

