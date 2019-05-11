‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Olivia Brower Stuns In Sizzling Nude Swimsuit On Instagram

Olivia Brower can barely contain her excitement about being featured in the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which came out earlier this week, as is evident by her recent Instagram posts. Between Wednesday and Friday, the 24-year-old model took to the popular social media platform to share a series of photos of herself rocking different bikini, including one in which she is striking a sultry pose in a nude swimsuit that puts every curve of her body on full display.

In this particular snapshot, Brower is standing with her foot in the ocean as she dons a skimpy nudish light pink one-piece swimsuit that features a low-cut neckline that plunges down into her cleavage, helping accentuate her busty figure. The swimwear also boasts a very high-cut leg that comes up well over her hips, exposing the model’s incredibly toned thighs.

Brower is standing with her right leg pulled up across her body, in a sultry pose that puts her derriere and powerful legs on full display. The model has both of her arms up over her head as she grabs hold of her hair. The model is using one hand to create a sort of ponytail as she grabs the ends of her hair with the other, striking a pose that accentuates her toned arms and the strong line of her shoulders.

The post, which Brower shared with her 277,000 Instagram followers, garnered nearly 10,000 likes and more than 115 comments within about a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her physique and share their admiration for Brower.

“Beautiful baby and sexy body,” one user wrote.

“Just voted for you,” another one chimed in.

The latter user is referring to the ongoing rookie of the year contest, voting for which began yesterday, May 9, and runs through May 17, as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced. Fans of the swimsuit issue can go via the link for their favorite rookie featured in this year issues. The current rookies are Olivia Brower, Jasmine Sanders, Camille Kostek, Tara Lynn, Haley Kalil, Halima Aden, Kelsey Merritt, and Winnie Harlow.

Sports Illustrated has been running the Rookie of the Year since 2011, which lets fans help decide who wins the coveted title. Previous winners include Chrissy Teigen (2010), Kate Upton (2011), Nina Agdal (2012), Kate Bock (2013), Sara Sampaio (2014), Kelly Rohrbach (2015), Barbara Palvin (2016), Bianca Balti (2017), and Alexis Ren (2018), the report noted.