Kate Beckinsale Flaunts Super-Toned Physique In Black Sports Bra

Kate Beckinsale is known for her impressive figure, and the actress often shows how she achieves it by sharing her workout routines on Instagram. The Widow star recently shared a new photo to the social media platform where she displayed her tremendous athletic ability by lifting a massive weight in the gym.

In the new post, Kate was sporting a black sports bra and matching yoga pants, making her stellar abs the star of the photo. The 45-year-old lifted a 150-pound tire weight and flipped it over, right before flashing her muscles playfully at the camera. Kate bounced out of frame after giving a slight giggle, playing with her 2.9 million followers. The actress joked that she was available for farm work in the caption after showing off her strength.

The video earned over 300,000 views in just a couple of hours, as well as 1,300 comments. As usual, Kate’s fans complimented her underneath the fun new video, with many noting her strong body was while others showered her with fun emojis. Close pal and fellow actress Isla Fisher joked with her buddy in the comments also, saying that Kate was pushing around a giant hemorrhoid cushion in the gym. Kate commented back that the cushion was actually Isla’s, as the women often play with one another on Instagram.

Kate’s last workout post came at the end of April where she did leg lifts that completely captivated her followers. The post brought in well over 1 million views and thousands of comments which showered Kate with love.

As always in the comment section, Kate’s followers inquired how to get a body as great as she has. The Pearl Harbor actress dished to Shape magazine about her workout regimen, and it looks like those inquisitive fans will have to put in a lot more work then they might have anticipated.

“I do circuit training interspersed with brutal cardio, such as crazy things on a non-motorized treadmill. That part is torture. But the thing I like about circuit training is that you’re never doing one thing for very long. You get to the point where you almost can’t bear it, and it changes to something else,” Kate explained of her workouts.

Those hefty workouts come in handy for long days on set filming Widow, Kate’s most current project airing on Amazon Prime. With several Underworld movies under her belt, Kate was prepared for a more action-style role in Widow, where she attempts to find her husband in the Congo, after previously believing he was dead, and she runs into plenty of trouble along the way.