Production For Apple’s A13 Chip For 2019 iPhones Has Commenced

With just about four months left until the official release of Apple’s 2019 iPhones, it seems the company is having a hard time keeping details of its new devices under wraps.

According to a report from Bloomberg, unnamed sources close to the project have revealed that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has kicked off the production of a new processor for Apple’s next line of iPhones. The chip, which has been dubbed the A13 processor, will likely be used in the upcoming 5.8-inch iPhone XI, 6.5-inch iPhone XI Max, and the updated version of the company’s current 6.1-inch iPhone XR. These new chips could also be used in future iPad models.

“As part of its annual iPhone refresh, Apple typically includes significant upgrades to the main processor, boosting speeds and battery life,” the report from Bloomberg explained. “The company’s chips are often ranked as top performers by analysts and technical websites. That helps set the iPhone apart from its Android-based competition, which relies heavily on Qualcomm Inc. processors.”

Earlier this year, Apple’s senior director in platform architecture, Gerard Williams III, left the company, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. During his time with the Silicon Valley tech giant, Williams led the development of all Apple’s processors beginning with the A7, which was fitted into the older iPhone 5S models, to the company’s latest A12X chip, which is being used in the new iPad Pros. Despite his departure, it’s likely Williams still contributed to the development of the A13 chip as well.

It’s also rumored that Apple has plans of creating its own chips for its Mac computers starting as early as 2020 to replace the current Intel processors being used, according to a separate report from Bloomberg.

However, before Apple unveils its new hardware, the company will first debut the latest version of its mobile operating system, iOS 13, during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

According to another report from Bloomberg, one of the most notable features coming to iOS 13 will be a system-wide dark mode, which will make the device easier to use in low light. The report stated that Apple will use iOS 13 to completely redesign its Find My Friends and Find My iPhone features, and will likely combine the two services to make a single application. Additionally, there will be updates coming to Apple’s messaging service, iMessage, as well as countless tweaks to the overall interface of the operating system.

iOS 13 is also expected to bring massive improvements to the iPad, including support for multiple windows, a Home screen redesign, and possible Apple mouse support.

Finally, it’s likely Apple will announce changes to macOS and watchOS during the event as well.

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference will begin on June 3 and end on June 7.