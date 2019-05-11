Constance Wu Seems Unhappy That Her Show ‘Fresh Of The Boat’ Was Renewed And Twitter Is Confused

“Constance Wu hates her job.” That the conclusion that many Twitter users came to after the Fresh Of The Boat actress seemed to express displeasure that the show was renewed for a sixth season.

As Buzzfeed News reports, speculation that Constance Wu was unhappy about being employed emerged on Friday when she responded to a fan who congratulated her on the show getting a new season.

“Congrats on your renewal! Great news :),” the fan tweeted.

“No, it’s not,” Constance replied.

Before this exchange, the 37-year-old actress tweeted, “So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F*ck,” and “F*ckin hell,” shortly after the news about the renewal went public. Twitter was also buzzing with a rumor that her Crazy Rich Asians co-star Gemma Chan had liked and then unliked a tweet that was unflattering to Constance.

As one fan wrote: “Gemma Chan and Constance Wu having beef is the saddest thing ever.”

The now-deleted tweet was made by Yashar Ali, a New York Magazine and Huffington Post contributor who claimed that Constance’s tweets were unsurprising because she has a reputation for having a less than pleasant personality. He later deleted the tweets and apologized after fans complained that they were misogynistic.

As for other reasons why Constance could be so upset with Fresh Of The Boat at the moment, some Twitter users suggested that it might have everything to do with how her character — the matriarch of the family Jessica Huang — is being written.

A review of the show from Slate which claimed that Jessica Huang from is a shadow of the fierce breakout star of the earlier seasons.

“The actress is as nimble as ever, but sometime last year, the writers seem to have forgotten what makes Jessica such a brilliant character,” writes Inkoo Kang. “She still gets to throw flames, but now she’s forced to apologize for them, repeatedly.”

Constance is also finding success on the big screen and might be chafing against her contractual obligations to this TV show. She starred in Crazy Rich Asians last year to critical and commercial acclaim. She’s also set to star alongside Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers, which is due to be released later this year.

Loading...

In a subsequent tweet, Constance said that she was grateful that the show was renewed and that her previous tweets were taken out of context. But that doesn’t explain Buzzfeed’s observation that she told a fan that the new season wasn’t “great news.” Based on the replies, it looks like many Twitter users aren’t buying it.