American Model Kara Del Toro Wears A Dangerously Short White Bikini To Wow Her Fans

Texan stunner Kara Del Toro is no stranger to flaunting her enviable body on social media, and in order to keep her fans interested in her Instagram page, she makes sure to post several skin-baring snaps every week — a move that fans seem to love and appreciate.

Following her sultry-pic posting ritual, Kara shared a new snap with her 950,000-plus fans where she is featured wearing a barely there white bikini that allowed her to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage, and as the model lifted her arms to hold her hair, she also flashed some underboob and put her enviable abs on full display.

Kara posed by submerging herself into a barrel of rose water and flashed her signature smile to melt many hearts. In terms of her beauty look, she opted for a full face of makeup, comprised of very subtle shades, while she loosely tied her hair up to pull off a simple, yet sexy look. The model also wore some small earrings and opted for a gold pendant to keep it chic.

Within a few hours of going live, the picture racked up more than 16,000 likes and close to 200 comments, as fans could be seen drooling over the model’s hotness. Commenting on her snap, one fan wrote that she is the epitome of perfection, while another one said that she has the best boobs in the world.

Prior to posting the image, Kara shared yet another racy photo where she could be seen donning a very revealing white one-piece swimsuit, which not only allowed the stunner to put her enviable cleavage on full display, but it also showed off her well-toned thighs. She let her hair down and opted for her signature gold pendant and a bracelet. In terms of her aesthetics, she opted for a tango-pink lipstick and applied lots of highlighter to her cheeks to make them appear more well-defined.

Per the geotag, the snap was captured in Tulum, Mexico, which is a popular holiday destination among many models. As of the writing of this piece, and within a day of having been posted, the picture garnered more than 31,000 likes and 300-plus comments.

Although she is popular on Instagram for her bikini pics, according to Fox News, Kara’s real claim to fame was her appearance in a Carl’s Jr. ad for their Tex-Mex Bacon Thickburger. During an interview with the outlet, Kara revealed that she is a foodie and often indulges in fattening food like burgers and pizza, but works out regularly to keep herself in shape.

“If I have a swimsuit shoot or something coming up, I make sure to start working out more. I do yoga, I go hiking. And if I have something important coming up that week, I’ll really try to cut down on sugar and carbs,” she said.