Watch Golden State Warriors Vs. Houston Rockets Live Stream: Game 6, Start Time, NBA Playoffs West Semifinal

The Houston Rockets can force a Game Seven against a Golden State Warriors team that must play without leading playoff scorer Kevin Durant.

The Golden State Warriors are one win away from securing a fifth straight trip to the NBA Western Conference final, but if they are able to eliminate the Houston Rockets on Friday, they will need to do it without the services of Kevin Durant — who has single-handedly carried the Warriors to this point, scoring at least 20 points in all 11 playoff games they’ve played so far, according to Basketball Reference. In fact, Durant has topped 30 points in seven of those games, including 45, 46, and 50-point performances. But Durant’s absence due to a calf injury gives the Rockets their best chance to even the series and get a chance at ending Golden State’s streak of NBA Finals appearances at four, when the teams meet in a Game Six that will live stream from Toyota Center.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Game Six of their seven-game NBA Western Conference semifinal series, use the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The matchup gets underway at 8 p.m. Central Daylight Time at the 18,100-seat Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on Friday, May 10.

That start time is 9 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 6 p.m. Pacific. In the United Kingdom, the Warriors-Rockets game time will be 2 a.m. British Summer Time on Saturday, May 11.

Durant, who had played 40-plus minutes in six straight games, and averaged 34.2 points in the postseason, left Game Five after just 32:20 with a strained calf muscle.

“He’s been the best player in the NBA in the playoffs. He’s been phenomenal,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr told NBA.com. “It’s obviously a huge loss. Our team has a lot of confidence. We trust each other. They’ve won championships together. So we come out and give it our best shot.”

Las Vegas oddsmakers, however, see the series reaching Game Seven, installing Houston at seven-point favorites on their home court Friday night, according to SB Nation.

To watch the Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets NBA conference semifinal Game Six matchup live stream online from Houston, log in to WatchESPN, the online streaming service offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. WatchESPN is free of charge to anyone with login credentials from a cable or satellite television provider and is available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

Another way to watch the Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets game stream live for free without a cable subscription is for fans to sign up for a free trial of an internet streaming TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial, and that means during the week-long time frame, fans can stream the Warriors vs. Rockets game — and all other live NBA Playoff games in that period — for free.

To watch the Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets matchup in the United Kingdom, viewers can tune into Sky Sports Arena. For a complete list of broadcast and live streaming sources in dozens of other countries around the globe, see the listings at NBA.com.