Victoria’s Secret Model Maya Stepper Leaves Almost Nothing To The Imagination In Latest Snap

German stunner Maya Stepper recently took to her Instagram page and posted an eye-popping picture which left almost nothing to the imagination of the viewers.

In the picture, the Victoria’s Secret model could be seen wearing a see-through white dress shirt, and to spice things up, she left it unbuttoned to reveal her bare chest. In the process, Maya provided a generous view of her perky breasts to her admirers — a move that set pulses immediately racing.

In terms of her beauty look, the 26-year-old model let her tresses down and wore almost no makeup to pull off a simple yet sexy look. For the picture, the model stood in a room and clicked a mirror selfie.

Per the geotag in the post, the picture was captured in New York, and in the caption, Maya wrote, “ma maison est mon château” which — according to a Google translation — means “my house is my castle” in French.

Within less than an hour of having been posted, the picture in question garnered more than 7,000 likes while fans left above a hundred comments to let the model know how much they love and admire her.

Commenting on the model’s beauty, one fan wrote that Maya is incredibly gorgeous and sexy, while another one said that he can’t take his eyes off the picture. Others were completely awestruck to see the generous display of skin and showered the model with explicit comments to express their feelings.

Prior to her latest update, Maya shared several pictures and a video of herself as she dressed up for the 2019 Met Gala’s after party. Wearing a stunning, sparkly yellow strapless gown from Gucci, Maya stunned her fans as she walked and twirled in the video to show off her dress. In terms of her accessories, she wore very long, drop earrings that added to the glamour of her attire. She finished off her look with a pair of high-heeled sandals, and in terms of aesthetics, she opted for a full face of makeup and let her beautiful tresses down.

The post garnered more than 12,000 likes and 216 comments wherein fans — especially her female fans — fell in love with Maya’s dress and showered her with compliments and praised her for her amazing sense of style.

Speaking of style, Maya revealed in an interview with C-Heads Magazine that she looks up to former supermodel Kate Moss. And when asked about what makes a woman beautiful in her eyes, she provided a very meaningful and inspiring response.