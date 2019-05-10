Hailey Clauson Bares Skin In Revealing Puka Shell Bikini On Instagram

Hailey Clauson is sharing some of the photos from this year’s Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition on her Instagram page, and fans seem to be loving it so far. An update from yesterday showed the model in a very revealing bikini that was made with puka shells. In fact, the top was made with a black string and the shells strung together, which left much of her body exposed.

The bottoms covered up the model a little better, with side ties and a black fabric that was used as a base for the bikini. Clauson posed with water and a rock formation in the backdrop, as she tilted her lead to the left and also thrust her hip in the same direction. The photo has received over 8,000 likes so far.

In addition, Hailey revealed that she decided to go back to being a blond in a cute new selfie that she posted three hours ago. The model pouted slightly, as she rocked pink lipstick and dark mascara. She wore her hair half up, with her bangs framing her face. Her outfit for the update consisted of a black top or sports bra, and a thin necklace. She also wore a couple of gold earrings, including one with a butterfly charm and a smaller one with a star.

The hairstyle update is something that’s very recent. In a selfie that she posted four days ago on Instagram, Hailey still had brown hair. The new look seems suitable for the hotter weather that’s coming this summer, although fans seemed to like the model with both colors of hair. In the earlier selfie, Clauson wore just a bath robe, along with pink lipstick.

In other news, the model previously opened up to Premier Model Management and discussed her career so far.

“I didn’t realize how amazing of an experience [working with Sports Illustrated] was going to be until I shot with them. They’re a cool, awesome, happy crew to be around, and they’ve helped me embrace my body. That part alone was amazing. And then once the issue comes out, it gives you a lot more recognition in the mainstream world, so it’s definitely changed my name in many amazing ways. I’m very thankful for it.”

“I think it’s better to be prepared in that kind of situation than to not have any idea what you’re doing,” she noted, discussing her interest in the acting and TV hosting industries.