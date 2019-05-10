The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 15 Finale Teaser Will Leave You Begging For More

The penultimate episode of Grey’s Anatomy’s 15th season left viewers on the edge of their seats and based on the promotional teaser for the season’s finale, fans should be prepared for increased levels of anxiety, according to a report from E! News.

It seems the Thursday, May 16 episode, “Jump Into the Fog,” will pick up exactly where this week’s episode ended. During the last episode of the show, Catherine Fox, played by Debbie Allen, marched angrily into Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and pulled Chief Miranda Bailey, played by Chandra Wilson, into a meeting with inspectors from the hospital’s insurance company. It’s later revealed that the insurance company had discovered a doctor at the hospital was guilty of fraud.

At this point, viewers are already aware it was Meredith, played by Ellen Pompeo, who committed the act of fraud in an attempt to help an undocumented family but Bailey calls DeLuca, played by Giacomo Gianniotti, into the meeting, as he was listed as the doctor on the case. DeLuca decides to take the fall for Meredith and could potentially lose his job and go to jail for the offense. In the promo, it becomes clear that Bailey doesn’t believe DeLuca’s story.

“I don’t think he did it alone. You wouldn’t know anything about that, would you?” Bailey can be heard asking.

Things only get worse from there. As a fog rolls in, a very pregnant Teddy, played by Kim Raver, goes into labor and is stuck in traffic with Amelia, played by Caterina Scorsone. There is also a huge accident nearby, which has Owen, played by Kevin McKidd, Schmitt, played by Jake Borelli, and an agoraphobe blood donor trapped while Gus, the blood recipient, continues to get worse.

“The fog is so thick no ambulance can get through it,” Lincoln, played by Chris Carmack, explains to another doctor.

When the drama settles, the season finale should also shed some light on one of the show’s longest running love triangles, as mentioned in a previous report from The Inquisitr.

Earlier this season, Owen, who has been romantically involved with both Teddy and Amelia, had an epiphany and finally made a decision about the woman he wants to spend his life with. Throughout the last episode, Teddy also comes to the realization that she is still in love with Owen but it’s unclear if Owen is still in love with Teddy or if he will choose Amelia, who is currently involved with Lincoln.

Carmack has just been promoted to series regular, according to a report from TV Guide. This means, Lincoln will be sticking around Grey Sloan and it could also indicate that Owen will end up choosing Teddy and Amelia will remain with the Ortho surgeon of her dreams.

Hopefully, all will be revealed next week when Grey’s Anatomy wraps Season 15 on May 16 on ABC.