Caitlyn Jenner To Pose Nude For ‘Sports Illustrated’ Wearing Only ‘An American Flag And Her Olympic Medal’

Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly getting ready to bare all.

The Olympic champion turned reality star is set to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine wearing only “an American flag and her Olympic medal,” Us Weekly reported on Friday. The appearance will celebrate the anniversary of her world record mark in the decathlon at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal. Jenner, who at the time was known as Bruce, became an American sports icon and was splashed across media, even having a spot on the front of the Wheaties box.

The magazine cited an unnamed source who said that Jenner was looking forward to posing with her medal for the first time since her transition to live as a woman.

“She’s excited about that.,” the source said.

Jenner had previously said that the medal had been tucked away in a drawer, the source of some very conflicted emotions. As Sports Illustrated reported, Jenner put away the medal because it was too sharp a reminder of the conflicted feelings she felt while living as a man, even though the accomplishment itself was a source of great pride.

The Us Weekly report added that Jenner has been open about what it was like raising children in the shadow of her fame and accomplishments. In a 2015 blog post, Caitlyn Jenner said that she “never wanted my kids to feel like they had to have a gold medal in order to be considered a success.”

It was not clear what slant the photo shoot or potential interview might take, but it could touch on Jenner’s new place as one of the highest-profile advocates for trans rights. Jenner went through her transition in relative seclusion, remaining away from media amid growing rumors that she was transitioning to a woman. In an interview with Variety, Jenner said after the transition she chose to push for trans rights from behind the scenes rather than upfront.

“I don’t do a lot of media. I don’t want to be seen everywhere,” Jenner said. “Today, I’m very politically involved. Nobody really knows it. I do it very quietly because I have been so criticized by the liberal side of the media. I can get more things done if I don’t stick my nose into everything publicly.”

Caitlyn Jenner had taken some heat for her political stances in the past, including her support for Donald Trump despite warnings from other LGBTQ advocates that he would be detrimental to the movement.